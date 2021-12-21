Pakistan batter Abid Ali rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pain, PCB issues statement on his condition

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pakistan’s opening batter Abid Ali was rushed to a nearby hospital after the 34-year-old suffered pain in his chest while batting during a cricket match.
Abid Ali has played 16 Tests for Pakistan. (Getty)
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Pakistan’s opening batter Abid Ali was rushed to a nearby hospital after the 34-year-old suffered pain in his chest. Ali was playing the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy's final round match where he was representing Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ali was batting on 61 when he returned to the change room with team manager Ashraf Ali providing the following update. "Nothing can be said right now, the real situation will be revealed only after the check-up," Ashraf told Cricket Pakistan.

However, it was later revealed that Ali has been diagnosed with a heart condition, called Acute Coronary Syndrome. The PCB issued a statement saying the player’s condition is currently stable.

"Abid was taken immediately to a cardiac hospital where he was diagnosed as a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome. He is under the care of Consultant Cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment. He is currently stable," the release stated.

