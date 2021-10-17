Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Absolutely delighted': Virat Kohli on MS Dhoni being with Team India as mentor during T20 World Cup
cricket

'Absolutely delighted': Virat Kohli on MS Dhoni being with Team India as mentor during T20 World Cup

A file photo of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(Getty Images)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 10:26 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

India captain Virat Kohli said that he is absolutely delighted that MS Dhoni will be staying back in the UAE after the culmination of Indian Premier League 2021 season to be with Team India as mentor during the T20 World Cup. The announcement of Dhoni being appointed as India's mentor during the ICC tournament was made by the BCCI last month.

Dhoni, in his time as India captain, won three ICC trophies - the2007 T20 World Cup, the2011 ODI World Cup, and the2013 Champions Trophy. Kohli, who will be captaining India in the shortest format for the last time during the tournament believes Dhoni's experience will help the team during crucial stages at the World Cup.

"He makes a difference when he is in a leadership role in any team. Absolutely delighted to have him in the environment. He will certainly boost the morale of this team further," Virat Kohli said at the pre-tournament press conference.

"Such practical inputs and such intricate details of where the game is going and where we can improve," he added.

"Massive experience. He is quite excited about getting back in this environment," Kohli further said.

“He has always been a mentor for all of us, when we were starting our careers at that time he played and now he has the same opportunity to continue the same again. Especially for the younger guys who are in early stages of their career, just experience that he has gained over the years and having conversations with him about the game,” he signed off.

