Absolutely love him, but he just seems so lazy: Kevin Pietersen says Shubman Gill 'doesn't fit the speed of the game'

Kevin Pietersen is really fond of Shubman Gill the batsman but the Kolkata Knight Riders batter’s current form has drawn him flak from the former England captain. Gill, who not too long ago made his Test debut for India during the Test series against Australia, played some fabulous knocks Down Under, but from the England series, the 21-year-old hasn't been able to replicate the same form.

Also Read | 'There is no comparison between Virat and Sachin': Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf picks between Kohli and Tendulkar

Even in the IPL 2021, Gill’s numbers are underwhelming, with his scores reading 15, 33, 21, 0, 11, 9 and 43. Last season, Gill scored 440 runs for KKR from 14 matches and in comparison, his form this year is a bit of a worry. Pietersen weighed in on what's eating Gill, explaining how the KKR batsman needs to be a little more proactive and busier while batting, which will seemingly solve his problem.

"Let's talk a little bit about Shubman Gill because I think that guy is so good. I absolutely love him as a player. I've been watching him quite closely recently and I think Gill needs to get a little busy at the crease. If he can do that, he can then get himself going. He just seems so lazy," Pietersen said on the Star Sports pre-match show.

Also Read | Chennai a dreadful cricket pitch: Styris explains why MI players will 'flourish'

Gill is considered one of the finest young players in the country. After a string of low scores, he finally seemed to be getting in his elements during KKR's match against Delhi Capitals. Gill scored 43 off 38 balls with two fours and a six, and while it wasn't one of his quickest innings, the batsman appeared a lot better. Pietersen wants Gill to show a bit more intent, which in turn, will keep him in a good mindset while batting.

"Some of his dismissals. Some of his dismissals are really low and it looks like he doesn't really fit the speed of the game. You can get as a batter very lazy and I think he's too lazy at the moment. He's too accommodating. I'd just like him to get a little bit busier and more proactive. Then he won't miss those balls on his legs and start hitting them. I want to see purpose when he bats," the former England captain explained.