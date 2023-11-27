Abu Dhabi T10 2023 kicks off tomorrow

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 27 (ANI): In anticipation of another season of cricket's fastest format, Abu Dhabi T10 2023 edition, announced the captains for the season at a press conference held in Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. HT Image

West Indies heavy hitter Nicholas Pooran, who led Deccan Gladiators to a title win in the previous edition has been retained as a Captain by the defending Champions for the upcoming seventh edition, which will take place between November 28 and December 9.

The runners-up of last season New York Strikers and Morrisville Samp Army will also continue with veteran allrounders Kieron Pollard and Moeen Ali as Captains, respectively.

The remaining teams made a change in leadership as Sikandar Raza handed over the reins for The Chennai Braves to Charith Asalanka, whilst Northern Warriors named Angelo Mathews as Captain, and Delhi Bulls named Rovman Powell as skipper for the season. Team Abu Dhabi picked Dwaine Pretorius to lead the side whilst Bangla Tigers made a surprise pick in Benny Howell as Captain, according to a release.

All the Captains, in attendance at the press conference, made their intentions clear for the season. Pooran, who was also the highest run-scorer of the last season with 345 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.29 and a strike rate of 234.69, said that he wishes to win the record third title for Gladiators this season.

"It was a good season for me the last time around, and I was happy to contribute to the team's success, not only as Captain but also as a batsman. Our target this year is to retain the trophy and we will continue to play the kind of cricket we like to play. It would be an honour for me to lead Gladiators to a record third title this time around. I am ready to take up any role the team wants me to," Pooran said.

Presently, Gladiators and Northern Warriors are the only two teams to have won two titles. The Warriors have made a strong choice in Mathews as skipper, who has been one of the most successful Captains for Sri Lanka in international cricket.

"I am grateful to be considered to lead Northern Warriors, a franchise that has already achieved massive success in this league. Warriors have already won two trophies and I would love to bring the trophy back to the team so that we all can script history together. This is an exciting format, and the fans can expect big things from our side in the 7th season," Mathews said.

Meanwhile, Strikers and Morrisville will look to use Pollard and Moeen's familiarity with the format once again to boost their chances of getting their hands on the trophy. Pollard said he wants to finish the job this season.

"We came so close to winning the title last season, but the final was a lesson for us. We now know the temperament that is needed in big matches, and we will look to use that knowledge to our advantage. We have a solid squad, and we are ready to go all the way this time," he said.

Moeen Ali said that such a quick format is a test of players' skills. "While one may feel that T10 is all about big shots, and heavy hitting, it is also about recognising and adapting to situations quickly and efficiently when you are out there. In such a short time, anything can happen. We must be ready for Plan A, Plan B, and Plan C and if we do that, we will be in a good position to win the whole thing."

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka top-order batter Asalanka will be leading the side in place for Raza, and he admitted he has big shoes to fill. "Sikandar Raza enjoys a massive fan following and support in this part of the world. I am excited to take over the reins as Captain for the Braves and will look forward to leading the team. We must take one game at a time, but our goal is to make the playoffs and set ourselves up for a chance to play in the all-important Final."

Delhi's choice of giving Captaincy to Powell is another interesting move as the West Indies batting allrounder led Northern Warriors last season and scored 196 runs in 7 matches at a whopping strike rate of 245.

"I was in good form in the previous edition and also gained experience in leading a team in this format. Now, with a new squad and a new franchise, I am even more motivated to perform. We want to see Delhi Bulls get their hands on the trophy once again - and we must stick to our plans in order to do so," Powell said.

Team Abu Dhabi decided to put their stocks on bowlers during the draft, and backing their bowling unit, named South Africa speedster Pretorius as the Captain. In 10 games last season, Pretorius was the leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps to his name at an average of 13.08.

"This is a good chance for me to change the mindset that short formats are only for the batters. The bowlers also have an equally important role to play, especially fast bowlers who start the attack with the new ball. They have very little time to get used to the track and implement their plans and get crucial wickets in the first three overs, and that is what we will try to do in every game," Pretorious said.

Bangla Tigers, meanwhile, have named veteran English domestic talent Benny Howell and are banking on his experience to make their way into the top four.

"I am delighted to lead Bangla Tigers as Captain this year. It is an important year for us - as we want to make it to top four. We have an impeccable squad, but we will have to work together as a collective unit. If we can all perform to our abilities, we are hard to beat," he signed off. (ANI)