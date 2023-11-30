Abu Dhabi T10: Delhi Bulls, Chennai Braves, New York Strikers win

Delhi Bulls displayed their batting strength to overcome Deccan Gladiators’ challenging score of 120 for 2 in 10 overs to win the third match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium by nine wickets with nine balls to spare.

Delhi Bulls players celebrate

The architects of Delhi Bulls’ victory were Quinton De Kock, who carried his form from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, to remain unbeaten on 50 off 26 balls with three boundaries and four sixes. He put on 73 runs opening partnership with Johnson Charles, who smashed 36 off 13 balls with five boundaries and two sixes. Skipper Rovman Powell chipped in with 31 runs off 12 balls with five boundaries and a six.

Deccan Gladiators’ 120 for 2 in ten overs was carved out of Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s another fine knock. Fresh from his match-winning unbeaten 68 runs in the opening match against New York Strikers, he hit 42 off 21 balls with five boundaries and three sixes. His opening partner Andre Fletcher too scored 34 and together they set the stage for an impressive total with 64 runs opening partnership in 5.3 overs. It was difficult to imagine that such a total would turn out to be an easy target for the might Delhi Bulls.

Jason Roy leads Chennai Braves’ nail-biting win over Team Abu Dhabi

Chennai Braves won a nail-biting thriller defeating Team Abu Dhabi by four runs through Jason Roy’s elegant unbeaten 84 in the fourth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Team Abu Dhabi restricted Chennai Braves to 115 for 4 in 10 overs despite Roy’s knock which came off 39 balls with seven sixes and six boundaries. Leus du Plooy, a 28-year-old England county player, hit an unbeaten 47 and along with Colin Ingram (20n.o) pulled Team Abu Dhabi close to victory. Tight spell of 13 runs from two overs and one wicket from Sam Cook upset Team Abu Dhabi’s hopes in this low-scoring thriller.

New York Strikers strike down Bangla Tigers through Chamika Karunaratne’s fine spell and Kusal Perera’s unbeaten half-century

New York Strikers restricted Bangla Tigers to 101 for 7 in 10 overs and recorded an impressive eight-wicket win in the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Kusal Perera’s unbeaten 50 and Mohammad Waseem’s 41 ensured New York Strikers their first win with 14 balls to spare after they had lost the opening match to Deccan Gladiators.

New York Strikers’ Chamika Karunaratne with a fine spell of 3 for 22 backed by Muhammad Jawadullah (2 for 21) bowled brilliantly to check Bangla Tigers’ run flow. For Bangla Tigers, Jordan Cox top scored with 38 runs from 17 balls with six boundaries and a six. Wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis chipped in with 29 runs from 12 balls with four boundaries and two sixes.

