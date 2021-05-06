ACA chief to Australian players: 'Make sure you do your homework before making any decisions'

Todd Greenberg, the chief executive of the Australian Cricketers' Association, feels the series of events that has transpired in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in India and the suspension of the IPL should remind the Australian players to take stock of situation better in future. Due to an increase in the number of Covid positive cases in the bio-secure bubble, the BCCI suspended the IPL indefinitely on Tuesday, which subsequently put the cricketers in a fix in terms of their plans to return home, the Australian cricketers in particular.

With Australia's border restrictions closed to India until May 15, the Australian players have been flown to the Maldives, where they will serve their time before flying back to their country. In context to the raging second wave of Covid that has gripped India, Greenberg feels that going forward, Australian cricketers should be 'doing their homework' and be aware of what and what not to expect.

Also Read | Covid-19 positives Hussey and Balaji flown to Chennai in air ambulance

"I'm not sure it will create reticence [in the future] but it will ensure players do their due diligence before they sign agreements. The world is literally changing before our eyes particularly with Covid and on that side of the world, obviously, those cases are going up exponentially," ESPNCricinfo quoted Greenberg as saying.

"We're enjoying our freedoms here in Australia. It is a very different place over there. If anything, it sends a message to players about making sure you do your homework before making any decisions."

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey is the latest to have contracted Covid-19 and along with bowling coach L Balaji, has been flown to Chennai in air ambulance. Earlier, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh and Josh Phillippe had pulled out of the IPL 2021, whereas Andrew Tye and Adam Zampa left the campaign midway to return home. The effect of the pandemic, especially in India is severe, and Greenberg said that while the Australia players will have their way to deal with something as major as this, it's something they will never forget.

Also Read | 'He quietly comes and picks up 2-3 wickets': Virender Sehwag lauds young Indian speedster 'no one talks about'

"I was at pains to point it out during the week, the public will see our best Australian cricketers as almost superheroes, they're brilliant athletes, great cricketers, but they're human beings, some of them are fathers and husbands and they're under enormous amounts of stress. Some deal with it differently. This will probably be an experience they will never forget. We will help them when they come home. Some will cope with it really well, others will need support and counselling and that's what we'll do," Greenberg, said.

"They signed up with their eyes wide open about some of the challenges and risks when they went in. What they didn't expect was the borders to be closed. That created anxiety for them, just like it would create anxiety for the 9,000-odd Australians over there looking to come home. That's a normal reaction for our players."