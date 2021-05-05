ACA tells Aussie players to do homework before signing up for overseas leagues in Covid era

Australian Cricketers Association chief executive Todd Greenberg has asked its players to do their "homework" and consider the risks involved before signing overseas T20 deals in the near future as the world grapples with an evolving pandemic.

With their country shut for all those flying from India, the suspended IPL's 40-strong Australian contingent, comprising players, support staff and commentators, will be flown to the Maldives before getting a connecting flight for home.

"I'm not sure it will create reticence (in the future) but it will ensure players do their due diligence before they sign agreements," Greenberg was quoted as saying ESPNcricinfo.

"The world is literally changing before our eyes particularly with Covid and on that side of the world, obviously, those cases are going up exponentially."

Australia sealed its borders to travellers from India until May 15 due to the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the postponement of the lucrative league on Tuesday.

While a few Australian players, such Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh and Josh Philippe, withdrew before IPL-14 began, citing bubble fatigue, the likes of Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye pulled out of the event midway and managed to return home before their government closed their border.

Greenberg added, "We're enjoying our freedoms here in Australia. It is a very different place over there. If anything it sends a message to players about making sure you do your homework before making any decisions."

Greenberg acknowledged that many members of the Australian contingent may be dealing with anxiety and stress at the moment, but promised help once they return to their country.

"I was at pains to point it out during the week, the public will see our best Australian cricketers as almost superheroes, they're brilliant athletes, great cricketers, but they're human beings, some of them are fathers and husbands and they're under enormous amounts of stress," Greenberg, said.

"Some deal with it differently. This will probably be an experience they will never forget.

"We will help them when they come home. Some will cope with it really well, others will need support and counselling and that's what we'll do."

The players association CEO added, "They signed up with their eyes wide open about some of the challenges and risks when they went in.

"What they didn't expect was the borders to be closed. That created anxiety for them, just like it would create anxiety for the 9,000-odd Australians over there looking to come home. That's a normal reaction for our players."

