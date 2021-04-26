'Actions speak louder than words': MS Dhoni reveals how CSK players gained confidence after a lean IPL 2020

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings had a torrid Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) season. The side finished second to bottom (7th) and failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs for the first time in its history. Come IPL 2021, CSK of the old are back. The 'Yellow Lions' are in scintillating form and currently occupy the top spot after winning four of their five matches. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

MS Dhoni, speaking after CSK thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, revealed how the three-time champions learned from a lean IPL 2020.

ALSO READ| 'Was ready for it': Dhoni's advice that helped Jadeja smash 37 runs in 20th over

"We were not doing anything drastically different from last year and I feel that's what is important whether you win or lose. You keep hearing me or Fleming saying the same thing that we focus on the process and not on the result. Your real test of character is when results don't go your way and that's where you have a chance to earn more respect. You are still following the path you keep talking about and I've always felt actions speak louder than words," said Dhoni.

He also gave due credit to his players, who continued to perform even after coming under severe pressure.

"When you are under pressure that's the time you follow what you say over the period of time. I felt that's something that gave confidence to the players. Credit to the players for how they have performed. Everybody would have felt pressure after that first game because we are coming from a lean season. That's how it is and it's something we have faced in our careers," added Dhoni.

ALSO READ| 'Can change the game on his own': Dhoni praises Jadeja's all-round show vs RCB

Dhoni-led CSK started off IPL 2021 with a seven-wicket loss to IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. They followed it up with four wins on the bounce; against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore and finished their Mumbai leg on a high.

CSK next face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 28.