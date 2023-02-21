Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Adidas to replace Killer as Team India’s new kit sponsors

Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:45 PM IST

Adidas will be taking over from Killer, this June onwards, in what will be a long term five-year deal. This will end BCCI’s hunt for a reputed sponsor for the Indian cricket team.

India's Rohit Sharma, left, is congratulated by teammate Virat Kohli after scoring 50 runs (AP)
ByRasesh Mandani

Indian cricket players will soon have the three stripes of Adidas on their jerseys with the global athleisure major set to become the new kit sponsors of the Team India.

Adidas will be taking over from Killer, this June onwards, in what will be a long term five-year deal. “The fine-print of the contract is being worked out. But the valuation is set to go up,” a BCCI official confirmed.

Killer, a lesser-known apparel brand, has been holding India’s kit sponsorship, after taking over from MPL who dropped out of their deal. MPL had been paying the Indian board 65 lakhs per match and 9 crores as royalty for a three-year deal.

The BCCI have long been on a look-out for a reputed kit sponsor after Nike decided to end their 14-year association with Indian cricket in 2020.

Rasesh Mandani

Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT....view detail

