Adidas to replace Killer as Team India’s new kit sponsors

Indian cricket players will soon have the three stripes of Adidas on their jerseys with the global athleisure major set to become the new kit sponsors of the Team India.

Adidas will be taking over from Killer, this June onwards, in what will be a long term five-year deal. “The fine-print of the contract is being worked out. But the valuation is set to go up,” a BCCI official confirmed.

Killer, a lesser-known apparel brand, has been holding India’s kit sponsorship, after taking over from MPL who dropped out of their deal. MPL had been paying the Indian board ₹65 lakhs per match and ₹9 crores as royalty for a three-year deal.

The BCCI have long been on a look-out for a reputed kit sponsor after Nike decided to end their 14-year association with Indian cricket in 2020.

