...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Afghanistan A snatch narrow four-run win over India A in match decided by DLS method

Afghanistan were found to be four runs ahead of the par score requirement, which sealed their victory.

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 07:36 pm IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Afghanistan A caused a major upset by eking out a four-run win over star-studded India A via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in a rain-marred tri-nation series match on Thursday. Batting first, India A posted a daunting 349/9 in a rain-curtailed 49 overs innings, with Prabhsimran Singh leading the charge with a blazing 84 off 69 balls, supported by half-centuries from captain Tilak Varma (66) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (66).

Afghanistan A defeated India A by four runs, courtesy of DLS.(X)

Due to persistent rain intervals, Afghanistan A's target was revised to 294 runs from 38 overs applying the DLS method.

Also Read: Ben Stokes at breaking point: How months of frustration and one nightclub scandal pushed him to the brink of retirement

Following an explosive start by captain Imran (75 not out off 70 balls) and Hassan Eisakhil (34 off 29 balls), Afghanistan kept themselves in the hunt. Bahir Shah (51 off 52 balls), then, joined Imran and the duo took them to 177/2 in 25.5 overs when another spell of rain stopped play.

At that stage of the game, Afghanistan were found to be four runs ahead of the par score requirement, which sealed their victory.

But India seldom let go that early momentum. After the short stay of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran added 79 runs for the third wicket with Gaikwad, who brought up his second successive fifty-plus score of this tournament.

Prabhsimran fell to part-timer Imran Mir close to a deserving hundred, but Gaikwad stayed strong to milk 78 runs for the fourth wicket with Tilak, who also made his second fifty in a row.

But Gaikwad and Ayush Badoni fell in consecutive balls to Farmanullah Safi (3/85) as India momentarily slipped to 245 for five from 245 for three in the 38th over.

But Tilak found an able ally in the aggressive Suryansh Shedge (40, 27b), as the pair added 70 runs for the sixth wicket from just seven overs as India eased past the 300-run mark.

Brief Scores:

India A: 349/9 in 49 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 84, Ruturaj Gaikwad 66, Tilak Varma 66, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 44; Abdollah Ahmadzai , Farmanullah Safi 3/85).

Afghanistan A 177/2 in 25.5 overs (Imran 75 not out, Bashir Shah 51 not out).

 
cricket india cricket team
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
Home / Cricket News / Afghanistan A snatch narrow four-run win over India A in match decided by DLS method
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.