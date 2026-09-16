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Afghanistan T20I: Samson has his say, India take 2-0 lead

The opener’s 57 underlined India’s power batting in another easy win in Game 2 for an unassailable series lead

Updated on: Sep 16, 2026, 00:19:37 IST
By Samreen Razzaqui
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New Delhi: Mohammad Nabi has been around the T20 set-up for a long, long time— 16 years, to be precise. But seniority counts for little when Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson get going.

Sanju Samson, right, starred for India with a 22-ball 57. (PTI)
Sanju Samson, right, starred for India with a 22-ball 57. (PTI)

Chasing 160, the explosive opening duo stitched an 88-run partnership that was pivotal in India’s seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the second T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Tuesday. Shreyas Iyer and Co took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Afghanistan, after a shaky start, scored 159/8 and India reached 163/3 in 14.5 overs.

The opening pair closed in on a dominant Powerplay—India had already scored 55 runs in the first five overs. They took apart Nabi’s off-spin for 27 runs in the sixth over, taking India to a staggering 82/0 after the PowerPlay.

Deep Dive

How did Sanju Samson perform in the second T20I against Afghanistan?

Sanju Samson scored 57 runs off 22 balls, hitting seven fours and four sixes, which contributed significantly to India's successful chase against Afghanistan.

What impact did the opening partnership between Samson and Abhishek Sharma have on the match?

The partnership of 88 runs between Samson and Abhishek Sharma was crucial, as it set a solid foundation for India's victory, allowing them to chase down the target with ease.

Why was there controversy regarding Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inclusion in the playing XI?

The controversy stemmed from Sooryavanshi's omission despite being the Player of the Series against Zimbabwe, leading to questions about fairness in team selection amid Samson's inconsistent performances.
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Rashid Khan did not fare too well either bowling the seventh over. Abhishek and Samson plundered 17 runs, underlining the depth of India’s batting threat. If Abhishek (39 in 19 balls) doesn’t get you, Samson (57 off 22 balls) will. And if both are denied, there is always Ishan Kishan (38* off 23) waiting in the wings.

For Afghanistan, a familiar collapse unfolded after being asked to bat. They managed to hold firm through the Powerplay this time, but then lost three wickets in three overs to slump to 67/4 after 10.1 overs.

The numbers underline the extent of Afghanistan’s batting struggles. Their combined Powerplay score of 82/5 (41/4 & 41/1) across the two matches was what India scored in each of their Powerplays. Ibrahim Zadran had a better outing this time, but the Afghanistan captain was the only member of their top four to make a substantial contribution, 37 off 33 balls.

In the first game, it was Azmatullah Omarzai and Nabi who rescued the innings, registering a 83-run partnership to help Afghanistan scrape past 150. This time, Nabi and Rashid took charge of the recovery, putting together a 48-run partnership that lifted Afghanistan to 159/8. However, against this fiery Indian batting line-up and the short boundaries, after Jasprit Bumrah started with a maiden over, it was hardly going to be enough.

Brief scores: 159/8 (I Zadran 37, Arshdeep 2/35, Nitish Reddy 3/24). India 163/3 in 14.5 overs (S Samson 57, Abhishek Sharma 39, Rashid Khan 3/36). India won by 7 wickets.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Samreen Razzaqui

Samreen Razzaqui is a senior correspondent at Hindustan Times who writes on cricket, combat sports and the people behind the performances. Her work blends reportage and features. Previously at Scroll for three years, she enjoys for narrative-driven sports writing that explores the people, emotions and culture behind the game. She has most recently covered the ICC Women's ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup, along with the IPL 2026.

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