Afghanistan team and support staff test negative for Covid-19 ahead of Bangladesh white-ball series, commence practice

Multiple members of the Afghanistan touring party had tested positive for Covid-19 but the ACB said in a statement that they have all since tested negative in the second round of rapid antigen tests. 
The series against Bangladesh starts on February 23 in Chattogram. (ACB)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 06:45 PM IST
Afghanistan team and support staff has tested negative for Covid-19 after being hit by the virus in their initial tests just days before their white-ball series against Bangladesh, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has said in a statement.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said that the players and the support personnel returned negative in the second rapid antigen tests that were taken on Wednesday. Several of the members had tested positive a couple of days ago in their initial tests.

"...ahead of the start of ODI series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, all Afghan players and support staff have returned negative results in the second Rapid Antigen Covid-19 tests conducted on Wednesday, February 16," the ACB said in a statement.

"The players went into isolation on February 15 in Sylhet where they are undergoing a week-long training and conditioning camp ahead of the ODI series after several members of the Afghanistan Team tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday morning."

The series comprising three ODIs and two T20Is is scheduled to get underway on February 23 in Chattogram.

Afghanistan had to cancel their practice session on Tuesday after some members of the touring party tested positive for the virus.

With the confirmation of negative COVID-19 tests, the Afghanistan team's preparations resumed from Thursday.

"The ACB is monitoring the situation closely and the players alongside the management and the coaching group will remain under the constant supervision of the ACB Medical Team."

(With PTI inputs)

