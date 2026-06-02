Afghanistan to host India before Asian Games as historic T20I series is set to open new cricket chapter: Report

Afghanistan are set to host India in an international cricket series for the first time, with Delhi likely to stage three T20Is in September in what could become a significant bilateral window before the Asian Games.

Afghanistan is all set to host India for the first time.(ICC X)

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The series is expected to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with September 13, 16 and 19 being discussed as tentative match dates. An official announcement has not yet been made, but the arrangement is understood to have moved forward after the Afghanistan Cricket Board approached the BCCI for a return tour.

A BCCI source told TOI that the two boards have reached an understanding over the series, which would give Afghanistan a rare chance to act as the host side against India, even though the matches will be played on Indian soil.

“BCCI and ACB share a good relationship. BCCI has been helping other boards like Ireland, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe by sending Indian teams to play a series there to boost the finances of those board. An understanding has been reached between BCCI and ACB in this regard. An official announcement will be made after a few modalities are completed,” said the BCCI source.

Delhi likely to become Afghanistan’s home base

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{{^usCountry}} The venue arrangement is also being worked out through the Delhi and District Cricket Association, with the Arun Jaitley Stadium likely to serve as Afghanistan’s home base for the series. Afghanistan have previously used venues in India and the UAE as home grounds because of the security and logistical challenges of hosting international cricket in their own country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The venue arrangement is also being worked out through the Delhi and District Cricket Association, with the Arun Jaitley Stadium likely to serve as Afghanistan’s home base for the series. Afghanistan have previously used venues in India and the UAE as home grounds because of the security and logistical challenges of hosting international cricket in their own country. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The BCCI mediated an understanding between ACB, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for availability to be the home base for Afghanistan for the series. The DDCA is also scheduling its Delhi Premier League T20 accordingly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The BCCI mediated an understanding between ACB, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for availability to be the home base for Afghanistan for the series. The DDCA is also scheduling its Delhi Premier League T20 accordingly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The timing of the proposed series adds another layer of importance. India’s selectors are expected to pick a 15-member T20 squad for the Asian Games, where the cricket event is scheduled to begin on September 23. That means the Afghanistan series could become part of India’s immediate preparation window, either as a selection reference point or as match practice for players in the T20 pool. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The timing of the proposed series adds another layer of importance. India’s selectors are expected to pick a 15-member T20 squad for the Asian Games, where the cricket event is scheduled to begin on September 23. That means the Afghanistan series could become part of India’s immediate preparation window, either as a selection reference point or as match practice for players in the T20 pool. {{/usCountry}}

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“The itinerary has been shared with India’s national selection committee since they have to pick a 15-member T20 team for the Asian Games in late Sept. The cricket event at Asian Games is due to start on Sept 23. The selectors will pick the team accordingly.”

Afghanistan are already scheduled to tour India in June for one Test and three ODIs. The September T20I series, however, would carry a different meaning because Afghanistan would be the designated host.

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For Afghanistan cricket, the series offers visibility, revenue and another high-profile assignment against one of the sport’s biggest teams. For India, it extends BCCI’s recent pattern of supporting smaller boards through bilateral cricket while also giving selectors a useful T20I block before a major multi-sport event.

If finalised, the series will mark a symbolic first: Afghanistan hosting India, but in Delhi, turning the national capital into neutral home territory for a board that has built much of its cricket journey away from home.

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