Live cricket score, Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, ICC World Cup qualifier 2018: HK 30/0 (6 ovs)

Afghanistan cricket team won the toss and opted to bowl in their must-win league encounter against Hong Kong at the ICC World Cup qualifier 2018 on Thursday. Afghanistan, the pre-tournament favourites, have not lived up to the billing, losing both the matches they have played so far -- Scotland and hosts Zimbabwe. Languishing in third position in the five-team Group B, Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan will be eyeing a comprehensive victory against Hong Kong at the Bulawayo Athletic Club on Thursday. Hong Kong, on the other hand, lost the only match they have played against Scotland and will be eager to get off the mark. Get live cricket score of Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, ICC World Cup qualifier 2018, here. (Nepal vs Scotland live scorecard)

