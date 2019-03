Afghanistan vs Ireland, 4th ODI in Dehradun: Live score and updates

Live updates: Ireland’s top-order batsman Andrew Balbirnie played an unbeaten knock of 145 runs, enabling his team to register a win over Afghanistan by four wickets in the third-ODI of the five-match series. After the second ODI was called off due to rain, Ireland levelled the series 1-1 in the last match. ((Full Scorecard))

Teams:

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Ireland: William Porterfield (c), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Kevin O’Brien, George Dockrell, Stuart Poynter (wk), Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, James Cameron-Dow, Boyd Rankin

Follow live updates from the fourth ODI here -

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 13:01 IST