Afghanistan Vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan opt to bat against unchanged Scotland

Afghanistan Vs Scotland Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Not often do Afghanistan find themselves tagged 'favourites' in a competition, especially at an ICC event. Once an Associate nation, Afghanistan have risen through the ranks, producing some world-class T20I players, and have for the first time made a World Cup event through direct qualification, by virtue of a superior ICC ranking. But this Afghanistan side have a greater cause this time around. Amid the unrest in their homeland, the players have arrived in the UAE to give their countrymen a "reason to smile". The Afghans will be up against a confident Scotland side, who have won all their three Qualifier matches including a win against Bangladesh, to reach this stage of the competition for the first time in their history.

Follow Live Score and Updates: