Afghanistan Vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan opt to bat against unchanged Scotland
Afghanistan Vs Scotland Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Not often do Afghanistan find themselves tagged 'favourites' in a competition, especially at an ICC event. Once an Associate nation, Afghanistan have risen through the ranks, producing some world-class T20I players, and have for the first time made a World Cup event through direct qualification, by virtue of a superior ICC ranking. But this Afghanistan side have a greater cause this time around. Amid the unrest in their homeland, the players have arrived in the UAE to give their countrymen a "reason to smile". The Afghans will be up against a confident Scotland side, who have won all their three Qualifier matches including a win against Bangladesh, to reach this stage of the competition for the first time in their history.
Follow Live Score and Updates:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 25, 2021 07:32 PM IST
The match begins!
Scotland players taking the knee in support of the BLM movement. Brad Wheal will begin the proceedings for Scotland. Afghanistan openers, Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad, are out in the middle.
-
Oct 25, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Playing XI for the two teams
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal
-
Oct 25, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Captains speak
Kyle Coetzer | Scotland skipper: Very happy with that, we were gonna bowl first. Even in IPL we saw chasing teams having that advantage so really happy. The boys got a chance to enjoy themselves, but in our mind we believe that we can make it through that group stages and really privilged to be here. We haven't made any changes. The team has been performing well and at the moment we are comfortable sticking to the same team (that did well in the group stages)
Mohammad Nabi | Afghanistan skipper: We will bat first. The wicket is dry so we will try and put runs on the board and defend it. The pitch looks good for batting and we will try to restrict them.
-
Oct 25, 2021 07:04 PM IST
TOSS TIME
Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Scotland in Sharjah
-
Oct 25, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Pitch Report from Anjum Chopra and Bazid Khan
"A high scoring game yesterday. The surface today has a few patches of brown, and the other aspect on this pitch is dimensions so you expect the batsmen to target the shorter side. It's not just about the pitch, but it's also about match-ups"
-
Oct 25, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Scotland in T20 World Cups
2007: Round 1 - P 2, W 0, L 1, NR 1
2009: Round 1 - P 2, W 0, L 2
2016: Round 1 - P 3, W 1, L 2
-
Oct 25, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Afghanistan in T20 World Cups
2010: Round 1 - P 2, W 0, L 2
2012: Round 1 - P 2, W 0, L 2
2014: Round 1 - P 3, W 1, L 2
2016: Super 10 - P 7, W 4, L 3
-
Oct 25, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Captain Nabi on what it means to perform well in T20 World Cup
"The fans are really waiting for this game because the only happiness in Afghanistan is cricket. If we do well in the tournament and win games, the fans will be really happy and there will be a lot of smiles on faces and insha'Allah everything will change if we do well in the tournament."
-
Oct 25, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Another winless streak to break?
England never defeated West Indies in T20 World Cup meetings in five attempts, until last Saturday. And on Sunday, Pakistan defeated India in World Cups for the first time in 13 attempts. Today, Scotland will be up against Afghanistan whom they have never beaten in six T20I meetings. Can they break the streak today?
-
Oct 25, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Hello and welcome
Welcome back to the LIVE coverage of yet another T20 World Cup game. Tonight it will be Afghanistan up against Scotland in the Group 2 tie of the Super 12 stage in Sharjah. Stay tuned for more updates!
Get our daily newsletter
Two new IPL teams announced as CVC Capital and RPSG Group win bids
- Following the bidding process that were held in Dubai, BCCI announced that Ahmedabad and Lucknow will compete in the 10-team IPL tournament. While CVC put in the winning bid for Ahmedabad, Sanjiv Goenka and the RPSG Group secured Lucknow.
'I stand behind Shami': Sachin reacts after India pacer faces online abuse
- Shami, who was the most expensive bowler of the lot, giving away 43 runs in his 3.5 overs at an economy rate of above 11, was on the receiving end of online abuse after the big defeat.
Where are India's wicket takers?
- It wasn't the batting that was the problem against Pakistan. It was that all the bowlers operated on a defensive basis.
Was never told to go to PAK: Pathan issues strong statement in support of Shami
- India fast bowler Mohammed Shami proved to be the most expensive bowler of the lot, giving away 43 runs in 3.5 overs at an economy rate of 11.20.