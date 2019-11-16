Afghanistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I in Lucknow: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 19:54 IST

Toss update: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second T20I of three-match series. Windies are looking to seal the series after their comfortable victory in the first T20I while Afghanistan are hoping to stay alive and force the series into decider.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Kesrick Williams, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell