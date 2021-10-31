Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan breaks down while addressing retirement decision during interview: Watch

Afghanistan cricketer Asghar Afghan broke down in the middle of an interview while addressing his retirement decision during his team's Super 12 Group 2 match against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
Asghar Afghan couldn't control his tears. (Twitter)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 07:36 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Afghanistan cricketer Asghar Afghan broke down in the middle of an interview while addressing his retirement decision during the team's Super 12 Group 2 match against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Asghar, 33, made the decision to retire from all formats on Saturday, following the completion of the Namibia game, with the Afghanistan Cricket Board confirming it has accepted the decision.

In what turned out to be his final match, Asghar scored 31 off 23 balls as Afghanistan finished on 160/5 against Namibia. After the end of the innings as the broadcaster interviewed the 33-year-old, an emotional Asghar could not hold back his tears.

"I want to give chance to youngsters now. It is the right time for the youngsters come forward. Most of the people asked to continue till the end of the tournament. But I thought this is the right time after the loss in the last game. There are plenty of memories. This is tough for me," he said.

RELATED STORIES

Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs to register their maiden win in T20 WC. Chasing 161 to win, Namibia were rocked early to be reduced to 36/4, from where the team failed to recover and eventually finished on 98/9. The Player-of-the-Match award went to fast bowler Naveen-Ul-Haq, who grabbed 3/26.

After the match, Asghar gave his final parting speech: "It was an important win for us, he bowled really well (on Naveen-ul-Haq), used his variations extremely well on this wicket. Thanks to the fans for all the support given to the team so far and hope that it'll continue throughout the tournament."

