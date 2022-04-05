After 60 years, Contractor to have metal plate removed

On Wednesday, former India captain Nari Contractor will have surgery to remove the metal plate inserted in his head 60 years ago as part of the treatment after being struck by a bouncer in the West Indies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contractor was struck on the head by a short delivery from West Indies fast bowler Charlie Griffith during India’s tour game against Barbados in 1962. Contractor needed several emergency operations before being declared out of danger. To ensure there would be no further damage, Contractor had a titanium plate inserted in his head.

A left-handed opening batter, Contractor played 31 Tests in a career that spanned from 1955 to 1972.

The 88-year-old was in a positive frame of mind going into a surgery, Contractor’s son Hoshedar said.

“He is going to remove the metal plate tomorrow (Wednesday). He is positive, just now they are preparing him for the surgery in the morning,” said Hoshedar.

On Sunday afternoon, Hoshedar was at Islam Gymkhana for the reunion of the Mumbai side which played the Cooch Behar Trophy in 1975 and 1976. He shared the concern about his father’s health with friends. “Because he is 88 years old. The doctors (at the Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai) are very positive about it. As a family we are a little worried, which is natural,” said Hoshedar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The plate needs to be removed because the skin around it is degenerating and there is the risk of infection.

The surgery is the latest Contractor has to undergo for being hit on the head. It was a time when batters played without a helmet. According to reports, the late Frank Worrell, the former West Indies captain, was watching the game and immediately took charge of getting medical treatment. The doctor who first checked on Contractor said he would have to be operated within one hour or it could be life-threatening. Blood had to be arranged and Worrell was among those who donated along with Contractor’s teammates, Polly Umrigar, Chandu Borde and Bapu Nadkarni.

A gutsy player, batting against England at Lord’s in 1959, Contractor made 81 despite a broken rib suffered from a Brian Statham delivery. Later that year, he hit 74 against Australia at Kanpur to help India beat them for the first time in a Test. He followed it with a hundred in the Brabourne Test of the series, the knock of 108 remains his only Test century.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contractor was at his peak when he got injured. The injury ended his international career, but he made a comeback to domestic cricket in 1962-63 and continued to play till 1970-71.

In 2007, he received the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON