After Bazball's chaos, can Joe Root and Stephen Fleming restore judgment without killing England's attacking spirit?

England have responded to the collapse of the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum era by turning towards two of cricket’s calmest personalities. Joe Root has returned as Test captain four years after the position became an unbearable burden. Stephen Fleming, the understated former New Zealand captain who constructed one of franchise cricket’s most successful teams at Chennai Super Kings, has been appointed England’s new Test head coach.

Joe Root and Stephen Fleming will be seen as the captain and head coach of the England Test team. (X images)

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The contrast with their predecessors is impossible to ignore. Stokes and McCullum attempted to transform English Test cricket through personality, emotion and relentless aggression. Root and Fleming are more measured. Neither is likely to treat a press conference as an extension of the dressing-room revolution or regard every conventional cricketing decision as an act of cowardice.

However, England’s new leadership pair have not been appointed to bury Bazball. Their real challenge is more complicated: retaining the freedom it created while removing the recklessness, tactical rigidity and increasingly forced bravado that eventually consumed it.

Root will begin his second permanent captaincy spell against Pakistan on August 19, although Fleming will not take formal charge until after that three-Test series. Marcus Trescothick will operate as interim coach before Fleming joins Root for the winter tour of South Africa.

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{{^usCountry}} By then, England must begin proving that attacking cricket can remain a weapon without continuing to function as an ideology. Bazball rescued England before becoming its restriction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By then, England must begin proving that attacking cricket can remain a weapon without continuing to function as an ideology. Bazball rescued England before becoming its restriction {{/usCountry}}

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It would be dishonest to portray the Stokes-McCullum period as four wasted years. England were in crisis when McCullum became Test coach in 2022. They had won only one of their previous 17 matches, their batting had become paralysed by fear, and even modest targets appeared intimidating. Bazball changed that immediately.

England won 10 of their first 12 Tests under McCullum. They chased 378 against India at Edgbaston, scored 506 runs in 75 overs on the opening day against Pakistan in Rawalpindi and turned previously improbable fourth-innings pursuits into calculated assaults.

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Across McCullum’s 49 Tests, England won 27, lost 20 and drew only two. Their collective batting strike rate rose from 48.1 in the period before his appointment to approximately 70.7. England did not merely score faster; they removed the fear of failure that had suffocated a generation of players.

But the revolution eventually became a performance England appeared obliged to repeat. Opponents adapted. Defensive fields became common, bowlers stopped panicking when attacked, and teams learned that England could often be encouraged into manufacturing their own dismissals. England’s response was frequently to attack harder rather than think differently.

After winning 10 of their first 12 Tests, they lost 18 of the next 37. They failed to win a five-Test series against either Australia or India, suffered a 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia and ended McCullum’s tenure with seven defeats in nine matches.

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Bazball’s original purpose had been to free players to make decisions. Its later version sometimes appeared to remove the requirement to make decisions at all.

Fleming offers calculation rather than conservatism

Fleming’s appointment does not signal a return to defensive cricket. His career suggests something far more useful: controlled aggression based on the match situation.

He captained New Zealand in 80 Tests, winning 28 and losing 27, and developed a reputation as one of his generation’s sharpest tactical thinkers. As Chennai Super Kings head coach, he oversaw five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 triumphs during an extraordinary long-term partnership with MS Dhoni.

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That experience came principally in white-ball cricket, creating a legitimate question over how effectively his methods will transfer to the Test arena. But Fleming’s greatest strength has never been inventing a fashionable playing style. It has been establishing clarity.

His teams generally understand what each player is expected to do, why that role exists and how much failure will be tolerated while performing it. He favours detailed preparation without overloading players with information. He offers stability but is not afraid of calculated risk.

That is precisely the balance England now require. Fleming is unlikely to tell Ben Duckett to become a traditional opener or Harry Brook to remove the adventure from his batting. He should, however, be capable of separating genuine intent from carelessness.

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Attacking a tiring bowler on a flat pitch is aggression. Attempting the same stroke against a fresh fast bowler under dark clouds because the team’s identity demands it is theatre.

Root returns with experience - and unfinished business

Root’s appointment carries a greater risk. He has captained England in 65 Tests, winning 27 and losing 27. His first tenure ended after a brutal sequence in which England won only one of his final 17 matches. The responsibility also appeared to affect his greatest asset: his batting average as captain was 46.70, compared with 53.34 when he played without the leadership burden.

Root was too often left to absorb every English failure during a period of unstable selection, Covid restrictions and a collapsing batting order. By the end, captaincy had become emotionally exhausting.

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This time, he returns in a different position. Root has spent four years observing Stokes at close range and described the period as the most enjoyable of his professional career. He has learned what freedom can unlock inside a dressing room, but he has also witnessed what happens when a liberating philosophy becomes resistant to criticism.

Fleming’s presence was a major factor in Root accepting the job again. Their partnership will work only if the coach carries enough of the strategic and emotional responsibility to prevent Root from once more becoming the entire project.

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What sanity must mean for England

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Sanity cannot mean batting at two runs an over, picking players solely for defensive technique or treating a draw as the ultimate achievement. It must mean allowing conditions, opposition and match situations to influence England’s decisions again.

There should be no shame in leaving the ball for an hour when it is moving sharply. A batter surviving a difficult spell is not displaying fear. A captain slowing the game to protect a series position is not betraying the principles of attacking cricket. A draw can occasionally be an intelligent result rather than evidence of insufficient ambition.

England also need individual roles instead of a universal licence to attack. Duckett’s natural tempo should not force Root to manufacture the same aggression. Brook’s range should not require every middle-order batter to take identical risks. Selection should change according to conditions rather than serving a predetermined identity.

Root and Fleming therefore do not need to destroy Bazball. They must complete it. McCullum and Stokes taught England not to fear losing. Their successors must now teach them that avoiding unnecessary defeat is not the same as fearing it.

Freedom must remain. The compulsion must disappear.