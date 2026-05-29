...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

After finishing last, Rishabh Pant steps down as LSG skipper

LSG’s director of cricket Tom Moody said the India keeper-batter had approached the franchise with the request and it agreed

Updated on: May 29, 2026 05:56 pm IST
By Sharad Deep
Advertisement

Rishabh Pant has stepped down as captain of Lucknow Super Giants, who finished at the bottom of the table with just eight points in the IPL 2026, the franchise confirmed on Friday.

Rishabh Pant. (REUTERS)

Tom Moody, LSG’s director of cricket, said: “Rishabh approached the franchisee with this request and we have respectfully accepted it. These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective — rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards.”

From a performance perspective, Pant must rebuild confidence with the bat and perhaps a simplified role at the crease that lets him focus purely on scoring.

Pant’s IPL 2026 season has been below the standards fans and selectors expect. Once hailed for his match-defining hitting and fearless leadership, Pant, who was bought by the franchise for 27 crore in 2025, struggled to find consistent form this season, producing a string of low scores and failing to provide the late-innings impetus LSG needed in several tight chases.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sharad Deep

Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997.

captain rishabh pant tom moody lucknow super giants
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / After finishing last, Rishabh Pant steps down as LSG skipper
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.