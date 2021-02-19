IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / After IPL bidding war, another “Bhajji” joins CSK
File image of K Gowtham.(Twitter)
File image of K Gowtham.(Twitter)
cricket

After IPL bidding war, another “Bhajji” joins CSK

  • The Karnataka off-spinner, a fan of Harbhajan Singh, was a big winner in the auctions.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:22 AM IST

India and IPL legend Harbhajan Singh may have found it difficult to find a taker in the IPL for the first time since the competition began in 2008, but there’s at least one “Bhajji” for whom Thursday’s auction has brought a windfall. Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham, an off-spinner nicknamed Bhajji after his idol, saw his stock rise from a base price of 20 lakh to finally be bought by CSK for 9.25 crore, and finish the night as the most expensive Indian player to be bought.

He set another record too, becoming the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the league. Krunal Pandya held that distinction earlier when Mumbai Indians (MI) retained him for 8.8 crore in the 2018 auction.

Gowtham, 32, was initially the centre of a bidding war between KKR and SRH, before CSK swooped to conquer. The Karnataka player had been released by Punjab Kings. Despite superb performances for his state from 2017, Gowtham has had a difficult journey in IPL. He was first picked by MI in 2017 but did not get a game. In 2018, RR shelled out 6.2 crore for him and he repaid the faith with some good performances with the ball, taking 11 wickets. The next season saw a drastic slide in form; by 2020 he had been offloaded to Punjab, where he got only two games.

Gowtham, who is currently with the India team as a net bowler for the England series, was coached by famous off-spinner Erapalli Prasanna. His similarity with Harbhajan is so great that in 2008, he was invited by the visiting Australia team to bowl to them at the nets.

His role-model went unsold in the first round of the auction, but Harbhajan, who has won the IPL four times (2013,15,17 and 18), was put back in the mix at the end and KKR claimed him for his base price of 2 crore. Harbhajan hasn’t played competitive cricket since the final of the IPL in 2019.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 auction ipl 2021 harbhajan singh k gowtham
Close
Chris Morris - File Photo(Reuters)
Chris Morris - File Photo(Reuters)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris becomes IPL's most expensive player

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Before Morris, Australian “big-show” Glenn Maxwell who knows all about handling prize tags, went for big money yet again—at 14.25 crore, the most he has ever made in the IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Delhi Capitals after auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:43 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Delhi Capitals bought Steve Smith for 2.2 crore, along with several key players at the auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). File(PTI)
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). File(PTI)
ipl

IPL 2021: Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad after auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:13 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Sunriser Hyderabad only bought as handful of players at the auction, with Kedar Jadhav being the most expensive buy for 2 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Eoin Morgan from KKR’s practice session in UAE(Twitter)
Photo of Eoin Morgan from KKR’s practice session in UAE(Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auctions: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders after auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders made two big buys in the accelerated session, getting services of Harbhajan Singh and Karun Nair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Mumbai Indians winning their fifth IPL title.(MI/Twitter)
File image of Mumbai Indians winning their fifth IPL title.(MI/Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Mumbai Indians after auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:05 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: The defending champions needed to buy fast bowlers ahead of the upcoming season, and the franchise bought Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jimmy Neesham.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of IPL trophy.(BCCI photo)
File photo of IPL trophy.(BCCI photo)
cricket

IPL Auction 2021: Full list of players sold and unsold

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • IPL Auction Highlights: Here is the full list of players who have gone under the hammer and those who missed out and the highlights of how the auction went.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL 2021 Auction(IPL)
IPL 2021 Auction(IPL)
cricket

IPL Auction 2021 Highlights: Morris biggest buy at 16.25 crore

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:28 AM IST
IPL 2021 Auction Highlights: The first session is completed at auction. Morris becomes most expensive buy, he was sold to Royals for 16.25 crore by Royals. Jamieson was sold to RCB for 14.25 crore. The franchises are trying to fine-tune their squads in the IPL auction 2021 in Chennai today.
READ FULL STORY
Krishanppa Gowtham(Twitter)
Krishanppa Gowtham(Twitter)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: K Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped Indian player

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Gowtham is the second off-spinner bought by MS Dhoni-led side after England all-rounder Moeen Ali.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Arjun Tendulkar.(BCCI)
File image of Arjun Tendulkar.(BCCI)
cricket

IPL Auction: Mumbai Indians buy Arjun Tendulkar for base price of 20 lakh

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • Mumbai Indians had the last buy of the day as they paid the base price amount of 20 lakh to get Arjun Tendulkar on board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh (L) and Kedar Jadhav (R)(HT Collage)
Harbhajan Singh (L) and Kedar Jadhav (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

India stars Harbhajan and Kedar Jadhav picked up in accelerated auction

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:30 AM IST
IPL Auction 2021: Harbhajan was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders while Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Kedar Jadhav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kyle Jamieson was sold to RCB for 15 crore in IPL 2021 auction
Kyle Jamieson was sold to RCB for 15 crore in IPL 2021 auction
cricket

IPL Auction 2021: All you need to know about RCB's 15 Cr buy Kyle Jamieson

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Kyle Jamieson attracted bids from Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, in the end, Jamieson went to RCB for 15 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: CSK bring Cheteshwar Pujara on board for 50 Lakh

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Pujara last played in IPL for Punjab in 2014. He has played 30 games in the cash-rich tournament and will now don the yellow jersey for the former champions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Cricket Board.(Twitter)
Pakistan Cricket Board.(Twitter)
cricket

Pakistan T20 tournament marks return of fans in stadiums

PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:59 AM IST
The government has allowed the Pakistan Cricket Board to admit 20 per cent capacity of fans inside the stadiums for the country's premier Twenty20 league, maintaining proper social distancing and making masks mandatory for spectators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP