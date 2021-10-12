‘After KKR, CSK is where I've felt most secure’: Robin Uthappa on his experience at Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings batsman Robin Uthappa on Sunday played a commendable knock against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Qualifier 1 to help his team reach the season finale. Playing his third game for CSK this season, the right-hand batsman smashed 63 off 44 balls as CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uthappa, who had established himself a trusted T20 batter during his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders, remained away from the limelight in the last few seasons. But on Sunday, he showcased his batting prowess in CSK colours. Expressing his gratitude for his team after a terrific win, Uthappa stated that he has felt the most secured in the Chennai camp – a feeling that he had during his stay at the KKR.

Also read: 'There was one year when he got 973 runs': Gavaskar rates Kohli's RCB captaincy, compares him to Tendulkar and Bradman

“I always maintain that this has been one of the most secure franchises going around and everyone feels secure within the group and I think that only makes a player only give that much more to the franchise,” Uthappa said during the post-match presentation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After KKR, when Gauti was the captain, I really enjoyed myself there and felt really secure in that group but after that this is the most secure, I’ve felt while playing cricket in a while.

“It's gonna be interesting and exciting and really looking forward to it. I just like to take the opportunity to say everyone in the world out there – let's be kind, the world needs it,” he added.

Uthappa warmed the bench for CSK before he got the opportunity to bat in the last few games of the league stage. The right-handed batsman dedicated his knock to his son, who was celebrating his birthday on Sunday.

“Happy that I was able to contribute. Today is my son's birthday and this one's for him. When I went out to bat we knew we needed a good start, so I just tried to react to the ball and play according to the merit,” said Uthappa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON