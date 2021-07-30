Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / After Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham also test positive for Covid-19
After Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham also test positive for Covid-19

Every member before boarding a return flight was supposed to undergo an RT-PCR test and there Gowtham and Chahal, deemed as close contacts of Krunal, have been found positive.
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal during their second one-day international cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)

Team India have received some bad news as spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham have also reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. On July 27, all-rounder Krunal Pandya had tested positive for Covid-19 and several players were asked to isolate. India played the final two T20 internationals against Sri Lanka with a depleted squad.

A BCCI official had earlier in the day said that the squad has left from Colombo but it is still waiting at the airport after the fresh cases came to light and is expected to leave later in the day.

"Yuzi and Gowtham have tested positive as the team was supposed to return by a charter flight to Bengaluru sans Krunal Pandya. But now as per rules, Gowtham and Yuzi will also have to be in seven-day isolation in Sri Lanka," a BCCI source in Colombo told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Every member before boarding a return flight was supposed to undergo an RT-PCR test and there Gowtham and Chahal, deemed as close contacts of Krunal, have been found positive.

Six others -- Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw and Deepak Chahar -- are free to depart the country.

Shaw and Surya are supposed to be flown to the United Kingdom where they will join as replacement players after Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar got injured.

(with PTI inputs)

