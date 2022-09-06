After 'no one texted me except Dhoni' remark, Virat Kohli posts cryptic message ahead of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup tie

Having made a huge statement after India's defeat to Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, Virat Kohli has once caught everyone's attention with a cryptic message on Instagram ahead of his side's upcoming Super 4 encounter vs Sri Lanka. After India's defeat to Pakistan, Kohli had stated in the post-match press conference that only MS Dhoni had reached out to him when he quit his role as captain in Test cricket. The revelation stunned fans and journalists, who had been left in the dark since Kohli quit Test captaincy. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old posted a story on Instagram and wrote, "Notice the people who are happy for your happiness and sad for your sadness. They're the ones who deserve special places in your heart. Word".

Here is Kohli's Instagram Story:

Virat Kohli's cryptic message on Instagram. (Instagram)

Having lost to Pakistan in their opening Super 4 fixture, India face Sri Lanka in a must-win game. On Sunday, the Rohit Sharma-led side lost by five wickets, despite a knock of 50 runs off 44 balls by Kohli. Chasing a target of 182 runs, Pakistan reached 182 for five in 19.5 overs, with Mohammad Rizwan hammering 71 runs off 51 balls. Initially, India had posted 181 for seven in 20 overs.

After the match against Pakistan, Kohli said, "I can tell you one thing. And that is when I left Test captaincy, I got a message from only one person with whom I had played earlier, and that is MS Dhoni. This is when many people had my number. A lot of people gave suggestions on TV, and they have a lot to say but all those who had my number, no one messaged me.” “

So the thing is, when there is respect, when you have a connection such as this, it shows, because there is security both ways. I don't want anything from him and neither does he. I have never been insecure of him and neither has he".

