After T20 World Cup snub, Shubman Gill earns praise from Rio Ferdinand as Manchester United legend drops verdict

Missing from India's T20 World Cup squad, Shubman Gill recently met football legend Rio Ferdinand as part of a Premier League event. Gill left an impression on Ferdinand, who also took to social media to hail the Gujarat Titans opener. In the post, the Manchester United legend praised Gill's 'curiosity'. Shubman Gill meets Rio Ferdinand. (Instagram)

"I meet a lot of sports stars on my travels, but not many have shown me their curious mind so quickly, like Shubman. After sitting down and ordering our soft drinks, I sensed curiosity through detailed questions about my football journey as a player, about leadership & relationships, all stemming from a huge desire (I felt) for Shubman to draw parallels where he could apply to his world of cricket. Now who knows what he takes from what I said or if anything I said resonates, but my point is for someone so young to quickly set about probing, questioning, exploring different things with the only aim being to better himself", he wrote.

He added, "It was a refreshing moment given what he has achieved already at such a young age in the cricket world, yet he exudes humility on a level that you would normally associate with a guy on the come up with not much achieved. I've been inspired to come to India again...this time I will be there in the not too distant future...India, watch this space!!!"

Gill has struggled in T20 cricket lately, which saw him get snubbed from India's T20 World Cup squad. In his place, Ishan Kishan was roped in. Ferdinand won six Premier League titles with United, two League Cups and four Community Shield trophies. He also clinched the 2007-08 Champions League, as United beat Chelsea in the final.