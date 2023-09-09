After WCPL high, Shreyanka awaits India call-up

While the Indian women's cricket team is gearing up for their first appearance in the upcoming 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, there is one cricketer from India, Shreyanka Patil, who has not even made an international debut yet but hogging the spotlight at the Women's Caribbean League (WCPL) being played in the West Indies with her fine off-break bowling.

Shreyanka Patil in action for Guyana Amazon Warriors in WCPL(WCPL)

Recently, she grabbed four wickets for Guyana Amazon Warriors to emerge as the first-ever bowler to claim a four-wicket haul at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Even though her team lost the game to Barbados Royals, the 21-year-old from Bengaluru earned praise for the delivery that tricked West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews.

Sharing her delight on the experience of playing the WCPL and also to be the first Indian to be part of the Caribbean T20 league, Patil, who came into limelight earlier this year when she played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Women's Premier League (WPL), said, "It is an amazing feeling to be part of WCPL and share the dressing room with some experienced cricketers. It is a big tag to be the first Indian playing in the WCPL. Unfortunately, we lost the game where I picked up four wickets but I am having fun. It is a special feeling to be part of a foreign league and doing well."

Patil was part of Australia's T20 Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) draft too along with other 17 Indian cricketers but it is just Harmanpreet Kaur who has been roped in by one of the franchises. "I gelled well with all my teammates like Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Stephanie Taylor, and Shabnim Ismail. Asking a couple of questions to them. Chewing on their brains. It has been an amazing journey so far. I am having fun in the league," added Patil, who idolises Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for his dedication and aggression on the field.

Patil was unlucky not to have made it to the Indian team for the Bangladesh tour after she made the heads turn in Hong Kong during the U-23 Emerging Asia Cup for women playing for India 'A'.

"To be very honest I was disappointed not to bag a berth in the Indian team after I did reasonably well for India 'A' in the U-23 Emerging Asia Cup. But then I am not merely a filler and would like to be known as an impact player. I can take a little longer to be in the Indian team. A lot of cricket is ahead of me," felt Patil, who has taken four wickets in the U-23 Emerging Asia Cup final where India beat Bangladesh.

Patil first hit the headlines when she did well for RCB in the WPL with the bat and ball. Even though RCB flopped in the tournament, Patil and Kanika Ahuja made their presence felt and both were included in the India 'A' U-23 team. While Kanika is part of the Indian team that will compete in the Asian Games in China, Patil waits for her maiden chance.

Describing her journey from WPL, U-23 Asia Cup and to the WCPL, Patil said, "Hard work and practice have been my priority. And it has paid off. From the day I had this dream of playing for India. I have been following the mantra of hard work and I have invested my time massively. I want to be an impact player and win matches. I could learn from experienced players like Mandhana, Ellysee Perry, Sophie Devine in WPL. In the U-23 Emerging Asia Cup, I made sure I did well in the last for India and I am happy to have made my presence felt. I am waiting for that special day when I make my India debut."

The women’s cricket competition at the Asian Games will take place from September 19-28 in the T20 format.

