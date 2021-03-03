Home / Cricket / Agar picks six, Finch fires with the bat, Australia beat New Zealand in 3rd T20I
cricket

Agar picks six, Finch fires with the bat, Australia beat New Zealand in 3rd T20I

Fired by 69 from captain Finch and a 31-ball 70 from Glenn Maxwell, Australia put an imposing 208 for four on the board before, led by a dominant display by left-arm spinner Agar (6-30), bundling New Zealand out for 144.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Australian cricketers celebrate(ICC/Twitter)

Aaron Finch shrugged off a long slump in form with a defiant half-century and Ashton Agar took six wickets as Australia claimed a 64-run win over New Zealand in Wellington on Wednesday to keep their Twenty20 series alive.

At a closed Wellington Regional Stadium, Australia clawed their way back to 2-1 in the five-match series following defeats in Christchurch and Dunedin.

Paceman Riley Meredith replaced Daniel Sams in Australia's only change from Dunedin and grabbed 2-24 on an impressive international debut that included trapping New Zealand captain Kane Williamson lbw for nine.

IND USA
