Ahead of India series, CSA postpones more domestic games amid 'latest' COVID-19 wave

Team India lands in South Africa for Test series(Twitter/BCCI )
Published on Dec 19, 2021 04:13 PM IST
ANI | , Johannesburg

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday confirmed the precautionary postponement of the remaining round of the CSA 4-Day Domestic Series across Divisions One and Two for 2021.

"The decision to defer the fifth round of matches, which were scheduled to take place between December 16-19 (Division Two) and December 19-22 (Division One), was taken as a safeguarding measure in light of the competition being held outside of a bio-secure environment and amid the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic," CSA said in an official statement.

The postponed matches, including round four, will be rescheduled for the new year.

India and South Africa will lock horns in three Tests and three ODIs.

The first Test will be played in Centurion, beginning December 26. (ANI)

