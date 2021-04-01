Home / Cricket / 'Aim for the trophy': Rajasthan Royal's new recruit Shivam Dube eyes title in IPL 2021
'Aim for the trophy': Rajasthan Royal's new recruit Shivam Dube eyes title in IPL 2021

The allrounder also said that he is eager to learn from the Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara.
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 09:03 PM IST
India's Shivam Dube bats during a T20I(AP)

Rajasthan Royals' latest recruit Shivam Dube wants to win the title for the franchise this season. Dube, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore for the past two seasons, was bought by RR at the auctions for 4.4 crores in February. Dube also said that he is ready to play any role the team wants him to.

"I think, I have played at many positions, so I don't care much about what I can do, I care much about what teams needs from me," 27-year-old Dube told news agency PTI.

Also read: Pakistan will look to play modern-day cricket in South Africa: Babar Azam

"So if they want me to bat up the order, I can bat at any number, early in the innings, and if they want me as a finisher in any game, I can do that also.

"I have played the roles in many formats, like many tournaments of the IPL and domestic and Indian teams also, so I am really free about that."

The allrounder added that he is eager to learn from the Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara.

"... he (Sangakkara) has played a lot of cricket and he is going to watch me and going to tell me what I need to add in my game to improve and to be a better left-handed batsman," Dube said.

"Many things would be there, but from a batting perspective, it would be more from my side to get some extra tips from Sanga (Sangakkara), so I can perform well in the tournament."

"First of all ... if I am playing for any team, I just expect my team and myself to aim for the trophy. I don't expect (anything personally)...because as a professional you know what you want and what teams will give you, what roles you have to play and that you will get from the coach...

"The one thing I would always be grateful is that I will be playing for Rajasthan and they will be trusting me a lot," he signed off.

Rajasthan Royals, who had won the inaugural title in 2008, will start their IPL 2021 campaign against Punjab Kings on April 12.

(With PTI inputs)

