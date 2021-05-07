'It's like a virus has been removed from his batting': Ajay Jadeja lauds Prithvi Shaw for fantastic turnaround

Prithvi Shaw's turnaround from the low of Australia tour last year has been nothing short of sensational. After having his technique scrutinised following scores of 0 and 2 during the first India-Australia Test of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Shaw went back, worked on his batting, and returned with stellar returns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he became the first player to amass over 800 runs in a single edition of the tournament.

From there, Shaw continued his impeccable form in the IPL 2021 for the Delhi Capitals, scoring 308 runs from eight matches before the tournament was suspended indefinitely. Shaw's return to form has left everyone impressed, including former India batsman Ajay Jadeja, who feels watching the youngster bat at his free-flowing without any technical deficiency or otherwise is like watching a computer operate without a virus.

"Like a computer has a virus, it's like a virus has been removed from his batting. Last year, a little virus had crept in his mind or technique, whichever way you want to put it. But when a player emerges from a shock – Shaw is an exceptional player – but even an ordinary player at any level finds it easy in his first year, but when the second year comes – if he can surpass it, he can leave everyone behind," Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

Last year, despite starting the IPL with a couple of half-centuries, Shaw registered three ducks in the tournament, finishing with 228 runs from 14 matches. However, this year, Shaw has been in prolific form having managed scores of 72, 32, 53, 21, 82, 37 and 7.

During his whirlwind knock of 82 off 41 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, Shaw hammered six fours off fast bowler Shivam Mavi in the first over of the innings, becoming only the second batsman after his DC and India teammate Ajinkya Rahane in IPL history to send the ball to the ropes six times in an over.

