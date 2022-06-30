My heart breaks when he gets out. So, I asked him, 'does he feel the same?': Jadeja's passionate remark on India star

Team India survived a scare against Ireland as the side registered a four-run victory to take the series 2-0 on Tuesday. The Hardik Pandya-led side, riding on brilliant contributions from Deepak Hooda (104) and Sanju Samson (77), put up a strong score of 225/7 in 20 overs. However, the Irish team came close to staging an upset, eventually finishing on 221/5 after Umran Malik defended 17 off the final six balls.

The game saw the return of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the XI, as he opened the innings alongside Ishan Kishan. Samson made a careful start but picked up pace after the half-way mark in the innings, as he forged a record-breaking 176-run stand with Deepak Hooda – the highest partnership for India in T20Is. When Samson departed, India were cruising at 186/2 with 22 balls remaining.

However, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja had one complaint from Samson's innings – his failure to convert the knock to a three-figure score. During the post-match show, Jadeja had asked Samson if he felt bad on not reaching the century, to which the youngster replied he would be targetting the figure in the future.

Following the conversation, Jadeja made a passionate remark on Samson.

“You know, my heart breaks when he gets out every time he gets in. So, that's why, I wanted to ask him if he feels that or not. Because he has to start feeling that way to get to a big score. You're not going to have a good day every time you walk in, but when you are having a good day, you got to make the most of it,” Jadeja said on Sony.

Samson hadn't been a part of the Indian team for the five-match T20I series against South Africa, but made a comeback to the squad for the Ireland series. India will now return to T20I action on July 7 against England.

