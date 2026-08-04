'Ajinkya never got the credit he deserved': Sunil Gavaskar likens recently-retired Rahane to Rahul Dravid

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar paid a glowing tribute to Ajinkya Rahane after the latter announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last week. Rahane often flew under the radar and went about his business without creating much of a fuss. The 38-year-old also displayed his mettle as a captain, filling in as the leader in Tests whenever Virat Kohli was not available. Rahane's greatest achievement will always be the Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in 2020-21 despite all odds.

Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement on July 30, 2026. (PTI)

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The Indian team had been bowled out for 36 in the series opener, and then Kohli headed back home as he and his wife, Anushka Sharma, were awaiting the birth of their first child. The visitors then saw several players go down with injuries, but India still came from 0-1 down to clinch the series 2-1.

Speaking about Rahane, Gavaskar said that the right-handed batter always flew under the radar, and he never got the credit that he deserved as the skipper. The 1983 World Cup-winner also likened Rahane to Rahul Dravid.

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane retires from all forms of cricket with immediate effect, bids tearful goodbye

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{{^usCountry}} “His record as a skipper is exceptional, with four wins out of six and no losses. Like Rahul Dravid, who also had some terrific wins under his captaincy but never got the credit he deserved, so also Rahane’s leadership hardly got the applause that it merited,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “His record as a skipper is exceptional, with four wins out of six and no losses. Like Rahul Dravid, who also had some terrific wins under his captaincy but never got the credit he deserved, so also Rahane’s leadership hardly got the applause that it merited,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is typical of Indian cricket. When the team wins, all praise goes to the individual achievers, be it batters and bowlers, but when the team loses, the captain and the coach get the blame,” he added.

Rahane steps up

In the series against Australia in 2020-21, Rahane led from the front as he hit a century in the very next Test after the Adelaide debacle, paving the way for an Indian win.

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“After the demoralising collapse of 36 all out in the first Test of the 2021 series Down Under, it was Rahane, along with Ravi Shastri, who picked the team from the dumps. The vice-captain took over a ship that was ready to sink and not only sailed it into calmer waters but also gave India an unprecedented first win at Australia’s fortress ‘The Gabba’ and with it the series victory too,” wrote Gavaskar.

“In fact, in the final Test of the series, when most of the top players were unavailable due to injury, India pulled off one of its greatest victories in Test cricket. It proved once again, if ever it was needed, that nobody is indispensable in this game,” he added.

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Gavaskar also reckons that Rahane can walk away with his held high, saying the right-handed batter did not make a single enemy in his playing career and not many players in the world can say that about themselves.

“Rahane leaves the game with his head held high and the sincere thanks of cricket lovers for the totally selfless way he played the game. It’s not of many cricketers that it can be said that they did not have a single enemy in the game. There are perhaps less than a dozen to the best of my knowledge and experience. Ajinkya Rahane can take his place there with his typical humility,” Gavaskar concluded.