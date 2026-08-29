Ajinkya Rahane backs Devdutt Padikkal but warns of New Zealand test: ‘Temporarily sealed no 3 spot’:

Devdutt Padikkal made the most of his opportunity in the Sri Lanka Tests, capping a fine run with the Player of the Series award. Coming in for the injured Sai Sudharsan after a strong domestic season with Karnataka, Padikkal carried that form into international cricket. He finished the series with 328 runs in three innings at an average of 109.33, including two centuries and a highest score of 167. His consistent performances across both Tests made him one of India’s standout batters and underlined how well he grabbed his chance when it came his way.

Devdutt Padikkal was Player of the Series against Sri Lanka. (PTI)

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Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane was impressed by Padikkal’s impact in Sri Lanka and felt the batter had done enough to temporarily secure his place at No. 3. However, he also cautioned that the real test would come in different conditions when India travel to New Zealand.

"I think he has temporarily sealed the No.3 spot. This is his own hard work, and I am happy with his performance. When they go to New Zealand, the conditions will be different, and preparation will have to be different. But for now, we can celebrate these two centuries," Rahane said in a video on his Hindi YouTube channel.

Padikkal enjoyed a fine Ranji Trophy campaign, scoring 543 runs in six matches and 10 innings at an average of 60.33. He hit two centuries and a fifty as Karnataka finished runners-up, with his standout knock being a marathon 232 off 330 balls against Uttarakhand in the semifinal. He was even more prolific in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the premier domestic 50-over competition, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer with 725 runs in nine innings at an average of 90.62. His tally included four centuries and two fifties, underlining the form that eventually earned him his chance with India.

“Devdutt Padikkal had all the shots”

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{{^usCountry}} Rahane also highlighted Padikkal’s intent and authority at No. 3, praising the batter for taking the attack to the bowlers while still reading the situation well. He felt Padikkal’s back-to-back centuries showed his decisiveness and ability to make the most of the opportunity that came his way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahane also highlighted Padikkal’s intent and authority at No. 3, praising the batter for taking the attack to the bowlers while still reading the situation well. He felt Padikkal’s back-to-back centuries showed his decisiveness and ability to make the most of the opportunity that came his way. {{/usCountry}}

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"The way Padikkal batted in both games, one thing was visible that how you look to dominate bowlers while playing at number three, and he did that. Scoring back-to-back hundreds is not easy. It is always important to be decisive as a batter, and he showed that. The intent was there. He had all the shots. He got the opportunity, and he presented his case by batting with authority and the way he scored runs. He read the situation well," he added.

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