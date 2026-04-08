Ajinkya Rahane gains support after his fiery ‘strike rate’ rant at critics: ‘Better record than Rohit, equal to Kishan’

Ever since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season began, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane has been the centre of attention, and the chatter around him refuses to die down. After the below-par performance against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, where the right-hander managed just eight runs off ten balls, Rahane was criticised for his strike rate. However, the KKR captain did not take the scrutiny lying down, as he fired away at his critics, alleging that the people critical of his performance are “just jealous” of him. To further stress his point, Rahane said that he has one of the best strike rates for any top-order batter in the last three years of the IPL. Rahane gained support after his fiery rant. (AFP)

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull has now come to Rahane's rescue, saying his record over the last three years is indeed better than Rohit Sharma's and equal to Ishan Kishan's, and hence people should really cut him some slack.

“His numbers in the last four years have not been that bad. He averages 30 and strikes at 148 over 30-odd games. People are talking about dropping him. It’s a better record than what Rohit has got in the last four years," Doull said on Cricbuzz.

Also Read: ₹ 25.25 cr saved suddenly looking too expensive: Shreyas Iyer-Ajinkya Rahane call from KKR that still makes little sense "It’s an equal record to Ishan Kishan in the last four years. You are not talking about dropping any of those blokes. Hence his frustration. But it comes down to the pressure from a captaincy point of view,” he added.

Doull also said that the criticism of the 37-year-old is mainly down to how KKR have begun the IPL 2026 season and to the franchise finishing eighth last season under his captaincy.

“The criticism came with them finishing eighth last year and having a bad start this year. He is frustrated because they don’t have the tools in the toolbox. They are not doing their job and are not playing well as a group. It’s not all his fault,” said Doull.

What did Rahane say? After the loss against the Sunrisers, Rahane said that the people who are talking about him have “agendas” and “don't like him”, and it is clearly visible in their criticism.

“The people who’re talking about me, probably (they’re) not watching the matches, or they’ve certain other targets, they don’t like me playing. The amount of success I got, I guess, they’re jealous of me. I’m happy they’re talking about me, negative or positive,” Rahane told reporters in the post-match press conference after the game against Sunrisers.

Speaking of KKR, the three-time champions got out of jail on Monday after the match against the Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain. KKR got one point after being 25/2 in the fourth over after opting to bat on an overcast day. The team are yet to register a win in the IPL 2026 season and has already lost against the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers.