WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane presents signed Indian jersey to Nathan Lyon after for 100th Test

The Indian cricket team won hearts both on and off the field in Australia. If Risabh Pant drove Josh Hazlewood straight down the ground to win the on-field battle and clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the second time in a row, Ajinkya Rahane’s gesture for Nathan Lyon at the post-match presentation in Brisbane ensured India ruled hearts even away from the cricket field.

Towards the end of the presentation, India stand-in captain Rahane called Australia off-spinner to the podium to present him a signed Indian Test jersey. Rahane said it was to honour Lyon for playing his 100th Test for Australia.

“From Indian team we would like to give a signed jersey to Nathan Lyon for his 100th Test match,” said Rahane while handing over the jersey to the off-spinner.

Lyon came into his 100th Test four wickets shy of 400 Test scalps. He could pick only three wickets in Brisbane to end up with 399.

"Excellent gesture from @ajinkyarahane88 and the indian team to Felicitate Nathan Lyon on his 100th Test Match. One more example of Sportsman Spirt from Rahane. How dignified he is even after achieving such a incredible win," tweeted former India batsman VVS Laxman.





“Excellent gesture from @ajinkyarahane88 and the indian team to Felicitate Nathan Lyon on his 100th Test Match. One more example of Sportsman Spirt from Rahane. How dignified he is even after achieving such a incredible win,” tweeted former India batsman VVS Laxman.

"We all should enjoy this win, not just us but every Indian should enjoy this. What we did here is historic and we want to enjoy this win tonight and once we land in India we will think about the England series," said Rahane, who too got emotional after Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs.

Rishabh Pant unleashed a batting maelstrom to blast India to an incredible three-wicket win in the fourth test decider on Tuesday as Ajinkya Rahane's injury-ravaged tourists humbled Australia with a 2-1 series triumph.

Pant timed his innings to perfection, ramping up the aggression in a stellar 89 as India stormed to a record 328-run chase at the Gabba and became the first team to beat the hosts at the Brisbane stronghold since the West Indies in 1988.

With regular captain Virat Kohli savouring fatherhood back home, India mowed down 145 runs after tea on day five to claim a win for the ages when Pant smashed Josh Hazlewood to the long-off fence with 18 balls to spare.

(With agency inputs)