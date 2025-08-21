Search Search
Ajinkya Rahane’s ‘feedback’ to Mumbai selectors before stepping down may hand Shardul Thakur captaincy: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 05:49 pm IST

Shardul Thakur’s appointment as Mumbai captain was on the cards after he was chosen to lead the West Zone in the Duleep Trophy.

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur is reportedly set to lead the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team in the upcoming red-ball season after veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane stepped down from the role on Thursday. Rahane, who has amassed 14,000 runs in 201 first-class matches, made the announcement on social media, saying he no longer wished to continue as captain but assured his availability as a player.

Shardul Thakur will lead West Zone in the Duleep Trophy.(Action Images via Reuters)

“Captaining and winning championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour. With a new domestic season ahead, I believe it’s the right time to groom a new leader, and hence I’ve decided not to continue in the captaincy role. I remain fully committed to giving my best as a player and will continue my journey with @MumbaiCricAssoc to help us win more trophies. Looking forward to the season,” Rahane wrote on his X account.

Rahane ended Mumbai’s seven-year wait for a Ranji Trophy in the 2023–24 season, beating Vidarbha in the final. The following season, the team lifted the Irani Trophy after overcoming the Rest of India. Besides his red-ball heroics, he also guided Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in 2022–23, cementing his reputation as one of the finest captains in Indian domestic cricket.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Thakur’s appointment as Mumbai captain was on the cards after he was chosen to lead the West Zone in the Duleep Trophy. The report added that the Mumbai senior selection committee had spoken to Rahane before the season and taken his feedback on potential captaincy candidates.

Thakur has been a vital cog in Mumbai’s red-ball line-up. Last season, he scored 505 runs, including a century, and picked 35 wickets in nine games. The all-round performance helped him earn a recall to the Indian Test team for the England tour earlier this summer.

