Akash Singh reveals secret behind viral note celebration after ripping through CSK: ‘I had written things like…’

Akash Singh turned LSG’s clash against CSK into one of IPL 2026’s most talked-about nights after pulling out a handwritten note following his wickets.

Akash Singh celebrating after picking up wickets against CSK.(X images)

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The left-arm pacer dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Urvil Patel, finishing with 3/26 in four overs. But it was his celebration, a folded chit taken out every breakthrough, that went viral as much as the wickets themselves.

Akash Singh explains viral note celebration after match-winning spell

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Akash Singh became one of the biggest talking points of the LSG vs CSK clash after his unusual paper-note celebration went viral during the IPL 2026. Playing his first match of the season for LSG, Akash made an immediate impact with the ball and then added a signature celebration that quickly caught attention across social media.

The left-arm pacer removed Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Urvil Patel during a sharp four-over spell, finishing with figures of 3/26. After each wicket, Akash pulled out a folded note from his pocket and flashed it. The message on the note read: “Akki on fire - Akash knows how to take wickets in T20 game.”

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{{^usCountry}} The celebration sparked curiosity, with fans trying to understand whether it was a pre-planned message, a motivational reminder or a cheeky statement after breaking into the LSG XI. Akash Singh later explained the reason behind the note during a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters, saying it came from his own belief system and the way he prepares himself mentally for high-pressure T20 cricket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The celebration sparked curiosity, with fans trying to understand whether it was a pre-planned message, a motivational reminder or a cheeky statement after breaking into the LSG XI. Akash Singh later explained the reason behind the note during a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters, saying it came from his own belief system and the way he prepares himself mentally for high-pressure T20 cricket. {{/usCountry}}

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“I know I express myself well, and people tell me that too. But honestly, it’s about the environment you create around yourself. I spend time understanding how champions think and how champions work hard,” Akash told the broadcasters.

Also Read: Akash Singh brings out note, flaunts it towards crowd after getting better of Sanju Samson, Gaikwad: ‘Can’t really read'

The 23-year-old said the note was not linked to any hidden controversy or deeper backstory. For him, it was a personal motivational trigger, something that helped him stay locked into his mindset during the game.

“My belief has always been simple - if your work ethic and mindset are strong, only then can you dominate. I think it motivates me. There’s no deeper story behind it. On that note, I had written things like ‘Akki knows how to take wickets in T20 cricket,” he said.

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“It just motivates me during the game. Sometimes these things work, sometimes they don’t, but if something helps me stay motivated and helps me perform better, then I’m willing to do it. That’s what matters most to me,” Akash added.

Akash’s spell came at a crucial time for LSG. CSK had players capable of controlling the innings, but their early strikes disrupted their batting rhythm. The wickets of Gaikwad and Samson, in particular, carried weight because both batters had the quality to take the game away if allowed to settle.

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