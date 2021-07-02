Alastair Cook highlights India's 'big weakness', explains why England will 'fancy their chances' during five-Test series

Having lost a home Test series to New Zealand 0-1, England have received a bit of a setback ahead of their five-Test series against India starting August. Despite having home advantage, former captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain are apprehensive about England's chances of defending the series against a formidable unit such as India due to several grounds.

Lack of proper top order batsmen, coupled by the fact that England are likely to be without Jofra Archer, are two of the factors that do not hold the Three Lions in best stead. However, Alastair Cook, another former skipper feels India have a big weakness of their own, that will allow England to perhaps breathe a bit easy.

"India are a great side. England will always fancy their chances more if that ball moves. If the conditions are like that in the month of August with moisture around, England will fancy bowling to that Indian side. Yes, they are a world-class batting unit. But their big weakness is the ball that moves, if it nips. You always fancy your chances against them," Cook said on BBC Test Match Special Podcast episode.

The five-Test series promises to be a thrilling encounter as India look to end their Test series drought in the UK. India last won a series in England way back in 2007, before going on to lose on their next three tours – 0-4 in 2011, 1-3 in 2014 and 1-4 in 2018. Earlier this year, England toured India for a four-Test series, which they lost 1-3 and missed out qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

England paid the price for sticking to the rotation policy but captain Joe Root has made it clear that it won't be the case this time around. With the India-England series marking the start of the next WTC cycle, England will field the strongest squads for all five matches and come out firing on all cylinders.