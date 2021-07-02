Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Alastair Cook highlights India's 'big weakness', explains why England will 'fancy their chances' during five-Test series
cricket

Alastair Cook highlights India's 'big weakness', explains why England will 'fancy their chances' during five-Test series

Alastair Cook, the former England skipper, feels India have a big weakness of their own, that will allow England to perhaps breathe a bit easy during the five-Test series.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Alastair Cook reckons England would look to exploit India's 'big weakness'(Getty Images)

Having lost a home Test series to New Zealand 0-1, England have received a bit of a setback ahead of their five-Test series against India starting August. Despite having home advantage, former captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain are apprehensive about England's chances of defending the series against a formidable unit such as India due to several grounds.

Lack of proper top order batsmen, coupled by the fact that England are likely to be without Jofra Archer, are two of the factors that do not hold the Three Lions in best stead. However, Alastair Cook, another former skipper feels India have a big weakness of their own, that will allow England to perhaps breathe a bit easy.

Also Read | 'This second-string Indian team coming here is an insult to Sri Lanka cricket': Arjuna Ranatunga slams SLC

"India are a great side. England will always fancy their chances more if that ball moves. If the conditions are like that in the month of August with moisture around, England will fancy bowling to that Indian side. Yes, they are a world-class batting unit. But their big weakness is the ball that moves, if it nips. You always fancy your chances against them," Cook said on BBC Test Match Special Podcast episode.

Also Read | 'Took these many years to win 1 World Cup': Twitter lashes out at Michael Vaughan for latest India dig

The five-Test series promises to be a thrilling encounter as India look to end their Test series drought in the UK. India last won a series in England way back in 2007, before going on to lose on their next three tours – 0-4 in 2011, 1-3 in 2014 and 1-4 in 2018. Earlier this year, England toured India for a four-Test series, which they lost 1-3 and missed out qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

England paid the price for sticking to the rotation policy but captain Joe Root has made it clear that it won't be the case this time around. With the India-England series marking the start of the next WTC cycle, England will field the strongest squads for all five matches and come out firing on all cylinders.

Topics
india vs england virat kohli alastair cook
