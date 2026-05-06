Alastair Cook responds to Kevin Pietersen's ‘no idea’ swipe over Jacob Bethell's playing time debate in IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League 2026 season has been full of opinions, criticism, and rifts between players, commentators, and even between the league and national cricket boards. However, this time, a controversy has emerged not over workload management, but over the lack of playing time given to foreign internationals despite franchises spending hefty amounts to fill crucial skill gaps in their squads.

Jacob Bethell for RCB in IPL 2026.(PTI)

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Jacob Bethell, the 22-year-old English cricketer, found himself at the centre of attention this IPL season after compatriot and England batting legend Alastair Cook suggested he return to play for Warwickshire in county cricket rather than warm the bench for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The statement received strong criticism from another compatriot and Cook’s former teammate, Kevin Pietersen, who took to social media and advised Bethell to “stay in India” irrespective of his game time and learn from the best players and environment around him, as it would only support his growth and shape him into a better player. Pietersen further bluntly added that red-ball stalwart Cook has “no idea,” considering his lack of IPL experience and the way modern cricket is evolving.

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{{^usCountry}} Cook, in a recent podcast with The Overlap Cricket, further addressed the debate between the two former teammates. He acknowledged Pietersen’s point that being around some of the best cricketers in the world and learning from legends like Virat Kohli in the RCB dugout would aid Bethell’s development. However, Cook defended his stance, saying that at some point, a player needs to play regularly to showcase his potential and gain hands-on experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cook, in a recent podcast with The Overlap Cricket, further addressed the debate between the two former teammates. He acknowledged Pietersen’s point that being around some of the best cricketers in the world and learning from legends like Virat Kohli in the RCB dugout would aid Bethell’s development. However, Cook defended his stance, saying that at some point, a player needs to play regularly to showcase his potential and gain hands-on experience. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I just gave my opinion. I can justify that at the time he wasn’t playing, and he didn’t play (much) last year either. So, he had that benefit of doing once or twice. In my opinion, he has done a bit of that. Ironically, since all that came out, he has now played a bit," Cook said on The Overlap Cricket’s "Stick to Cricket" podcast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I just gave my opinion. I can justify that at the time he wasn’t playing, and he didn’t play (much) last year either. So, he had that benefit of doing once or twice. In my opinion, he has done a bit of that. Ironically, since all that came out, he has now played a bit," Cook said on The Overlap Cricket’s "Stick to Cricket" podcast. {{/usCountry}}

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“I get the other argument of learning, but there’s got to be a stage where you have to play. You can’t just learn from them. I know the IPL is a great tournament, but no one is ever publicly going to say that IPL is not the place to be,” Cook added

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Cook's stance on Jacob Bethell’s involvement is clear, as the youngster played just 2 matches in his debut season with RCB after being acquired for ₹2.60 ahead of the 2025 edition. His notable performance came with a rapid 55 against Chennai Super Kings, but he left the tournament early to join the England squad due to limited playing time and RCB’s settled overseas combination. RCB later went on to win their maiden IPL title.

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Bethell was retained by RCB ahead of the 2026 edition and, since Cook’s remarks, has featured in 3 matches so far, filling the opening slot for compatriot and RCB opener Phil Salt, who is currently sidelined with an injury.

Cook further added that no stakeholders involved in IPL would openly say it is not the place to be, acknowledging the stature and greatness of the tournament. He also understood that players need to honour their contractual obligations regardless of playing time. He even admitted that, while he has very little understanding of how the IPL environment works, as Peitersen pointed out, Cook concluded that both opinions could be right in their own way, as perceptions outside the IPL may differ from what is publicly portrayed.

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“I actually understand both arguments like he has signed the contract, (so) I’m going to honour my contract. Now, I don’t know what the IPL is like quite clearly, but you hear some of the little undercurrents like it’s not quite as good as everyone thinks it is. I’m not slagging off the IPL – no one ever is going to say it’s terrible because they don’t want to upset their bosses, because they want another contract. I actually feel two opinions can be right,” Alastair Cook concluded.

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