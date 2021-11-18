Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Alex Hales denies 'racial connotation' in his dog's name
cricket

Alex Hales denies 'racial connotation' in his dog's name

Former England batsman Alex Hales denied on Wednesday there was "any racial connotation" in the name of his dog after allegations by ex-Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq. 
File image of Alex Hales.(Reuters)
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 08:04 AM IST
Reuters |

Former England batsman Alex Hales denied on Wednesday there was "any racial connotation" in the name of his dog after allegations by ex-Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq.

Rafiq told a British parliamentary committee on Tuesday that former team mate Gary Ballance used 'Kevin' as a derogatory term and that Hales had given his dog that name because the animal was black.

"Having heard the allegations made against me, I categorically and absolutely deny there was any racial connotation in the naming of my dog," Hales, who plays for Nottinghamshire, said in a statement.

"I entirely respect and have huge sympathy for both the stance Azeem Rafiq has taken and what he has had to endure. His evidence was harrowing.

"There is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in cricket and I will gladly co-operate with any investigation the game's authorities choose to hold."

Nottinghamshire said in a statement that, following Tuesday's testimony to the select committee, they had "commenced the appropriate internal process and will continue to liaise with Alex and his advisers accordingly." 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
racism alex hales
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'You will be KKR's find this season': Iyer recalls veteran player's prediction

'He is our answer to that question': Pathan names India's ‘360-degree’ player

Gautam Gambhir lists three reasons why Rahul Dravid will be a successful coach

India clubbed alongside Uganda, South Africa and Ireland for U19 World Cup
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP