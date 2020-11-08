e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Ali, Qadir lift Pakistan to series win over Zimbabwe

Ali, Qadir lift Pakistan to series win over Zimbabwe

The comprehensive win gave Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

cricket Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:45 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Rawalpindi
Khushdil Shah (L) and Haider Ali after Pakistan’s win.
Khushdil Shah (L) and Haider Ali after Pakistan’s win. (AP)
         

Youngster Haider Ali and captain Babar Azam plundered half centuries as Pakistan crushed Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday. Ali, 20, playing in only his third Twenty20, made an unbeaten 66 off 43 balls and Azam (51) hit a second successive half century off 28 deliveries that eased Pakistan to 137-2 in 15.1 overs.

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani got both wickets to finish with 2-33 but the rest of the Zimbabwe attack struggled to contain Ali and Azam’s fluent strokes. The duo shared a 100-run second-wicket stand off only 63 balls before Azam holed out at long off after hitting eight fours and a six. Ali scored a half century in his Twenty20 debut against England in September and hit six fours and three sixes in yet another impressive knock on Sunday.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, fast bowler Haris Rauf and leg-spinner Usman Qadir combined to take six wickets between them and restricted Zimbabwe to 134-7. The comprehensive win gave Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after it beat the visitors by six wickets on Saturday. The final game of the series will be played on Tuesday.

“It’s heartening to see youngsters performing,” Azam said. “Haider plays attacking cricket, but we told him to bat sensibly and he did exactly that today.”

Rauf had Brendan Taylor (3) and captain Chamu Chibhabha (15) in his first two overs before finishing with 3-31. Taylor edged to the fast bowler’s third delivery and Chibhabha’s woeful tour continued when the skipper mistimed a pull shot and offered a tame catch at mid-wicket.

Qadir eclipsed Rauf with 3-23 as he deceived the middle-order with his sharp leg breaks and googlies. Ryan Burl top-scored with 32 not out to stretch the total, but Pakistan’s strong top order batting finished the game with 29 balls to spare.

“Again, I thought we didn’t put enough runs on board and kept losing wickets,” Chibhabha said, adding he may give a few younger players a chance in the last game on Tuesday. “It was a good batting wicket, but we let ourselves down again today.”

Zimbabwe’s in-form batsman Wesley Madhevere (24) welcomed Qadir with a pulled six over mid-wicket and could have been out leg before wicket in the leg-spinner’s first over, but Pakistan did not go for television referral.

However, it didn’t cost Pakistan as Qadir went on to clean bowl Sikandar Raza (7) and then had Madhevere lbw in his next over. Elton Chigumbura, who will be retiring after Tuesday’s last Twenty20, could only score 18 before Qadir foxed him with a sharp leg-break for a stumping.

Rauf returned and removed Donald Tiripano as Zimbabwe’s innings never got any momentum and wickets kept on falling in regular intervals.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
US Election 2020: Trump lost but Trumpism did not
US Election 2020: Trump lost but Trumpism did not
DC vs SRH Live: Sandeep Sharma ends Dhawan’s innings in Qualifier 2
DC vs SRH Live: Sandeep Sharma ends Dhawan’s innings in Qualifier 2
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
Details of 2 crore BigBasket users put on sale on dark web
Details of 2 crore BigBasket users put on sale on dark web
RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on result day
RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on result day
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In