All England: Sindhu, Sen and men’s doubles pair chase success

NEW DELHI: It has been 24 years since an Indian won the All England Open title but every season players head to the premier badminton tournament with renewed hope that they will end the wait. PV Sindhu will be hoping for a good outing at All England where almost 25 years have gone since an Indian champion emerged (PTI)

Former world No.1 Saina Nehwal and Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen came closest when they reached the final in 2015 and 2022 respectively, but their dream was shattered by superior opponents.

Though it is neither as celebrated as the Olympics nor as prestigious as the World Championships, the BWF Grade 1 tournament still holds special significance with the best in the badminton world keen to add the revered trophy in their cabinet.

That is why PV Sindhu, Sen and the doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty have travelled to Birmingham yet again.

Like in most competitions these days, India’s finest ever doubles pair, Rankireddy and Shetty, have the best opportunity to end the title wait at the $1.45 million tournament. Out of the three individual events they have played so far this year, they reached the semi-finals of two – Malaysia Open and India Open – and lost in the last 16 of the Indonesia Masters last month.

But the biggest setback the pair will have to deal with is personal. Rankireddy, 24, lost his father last month and it remains to be seen how he responds in his first tournament since the loss.

The only Indians to be seeded (at seventh) in the competition, Rankireddy and Shetty will open against Danes Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard. Though the Danes are ranked way below at world No.28, they came out on top against the Indians the only time they met previously at the Singapore Open in May 2024.

On top of that, Rankireddy’s shoulder hasn’t exactly been perfect over the past few months. With the amount of attrition his right shoulder goes through due to the bullet smashes, it takes a toll. Rankireddy though takes care with rehabilitation when he is not travelling.

Sen perhaps is the next best Indian hope at the Arena Birmingham, but the 23-year-old’s form has been nothing to boast about in the last few months. Since the Paris Olympics where he missed out on a medal after losing the bronze playoff, the world No.10 has struggled for form. He has lost in the early rounds in all three events he has taken part this year.

Though a run to the semi-finals at All England Open last year helped him qualify for the Olympics, the run-up to this edition hasn’t been ideal as he has had to deal with an age-fraud controversy. He has approached the Supreme Court in the case.

The Prakash Padukone protege will open against Japan’s world No.11 Koki Watanabe against whom he has a 3-1 record.

The other Indian in the men’s singles draw, HS Prannoy, has had his own struggles, slipping to world No.30. With health issues cramping him, the 32-year-old is yet to reach a quarter-final this year. He will open against Frenchman Toma Junior Popov in a first meeting between them.

That brings us to the biggest name in Indian badminton, Sindhu. The former world champion has had a new start in her life. She tied the knot in the last week of December and found a new coach in Irwansyah Adi Pratama of Indonesia.

The double Olympic medallist showed promise when she reached the quarters of the India Open in January but suffered a first round exit at the Indonesia Masters before pulling out of the Asia Mixed Team Championships due to a hamstring issue in February.

The 29-year-old will start against South Korea’s Kim Ga-eun, whom the Hyderabadi beat in their only previous meeting. Having reached the semis in 2018 and 2021, she would hope to go one better this time around. Malvika Bansod will make her debut, starting her campaign against Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min.

In women’s doubles, India will be represented by world No. 9 Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra/Priya Konjengbam. Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha and Sathish Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath will take part in mixed doubles.