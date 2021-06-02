'All you hear is tapping': David Warner reveals hilarious details on Steve Smith's midnight practice sessions

It is a well-known fact that Steve Smith is not your every day, by-the-book batsman. The Australian star has got his own style and mannerisms and as unusual and as unique they may be, he scores heaps of runs and gets the job done more often than not. Smith's obsession with batting is a popular reality and on his 32nd birthday, his teammate David Warner's details of his obsession have come to light.

In an interview with Fitzy & Wippa, Warner gave an insight on what it's like to be staying in the same hotel as Smith and how bad it can get if he's in the room above you.

“A little insight to Steve Smith when you’re in a hotel room. If he’s above you, you ain’t sleeping. All you hear is the tapping all the time. You think it’s the cleaners coming in at midnight. You’re like, ‘Nah, that’s just Steve testing his bats,” disclosed Warner.

He added: “He likes to feel the weight, but he likes to close his eyes, and yeah, that’s how he does it,” added Warner.

This statement, in case anyone still in doubt, can be clarified by heading Smith's wife's Instagram account. Dani Willis recently posted a couple of photos of him testing the weight and the pick-up of his bats with a blindfold on. She very appropriately captioned it: "Flashback to Steve doing Steve things. I think he was trying to work out which bat had the better pick up?!".

Southpaw Warner did not stop there. He further opened up about another superstition followed by Smith.

“It’s just so common, Steve, that he put his whites on to actually work out if his thigh pad was going to fit in his pants. I’m worried about my box, not my thigh pad,” Warner said.

Warner and Smith were last seen in action during the first half of IPL 2021. Before the tournament was suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, Warner scored 193 runs in six matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while Steve notched up 104 runs in six matches for Delhi Capitals (DC).