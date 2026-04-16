...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

All-format, one mindset: Kashvee ready for T20I debut in SA

The 22-year-old’s ascent has been steady, occasionally interrupted by injury, but always anchored in resilience

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 05:20 pm IST
By Shalini Gupta
Advertisement

Chandigarh: For Kashvee Gautam, the boxes are now ticked—ODIs, Tests, and, come April 17 in South Africa, T20Is. At 22, the Chandigarh all-rounder stands on the brink of her T20I debut as India begin a five-match series (April 17–25) across Durban and Johannesburg—vital preparation ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England, where both India and South Africa are in Group A.

Gujarat Giants player Kashvee Gautam. (AFP)

Her ascent has been steady, occasionally interrupted by injury, but always anchored in resilience. Now back in rhythm after the Australia tour, Gautam’s inclusion adds depth to an Indian side that has leaned heavily on Deepti Sharma as its most consistent all-rounder in recent years.

A lively seamer who can finish games with the bat, Gautam sees the moment as both validation and a fresh starting point. “It is always a dream come true when you play for India. Selectors have shown faith in me. I have to now contribute in all formats and make an impact. I need to play positive cricket going forward and make India win many matches,” she says.

The T20I call-up was widely anticipated, but Gautam is clear about keeping things simple. “Be it finishing matches, picking up wickets or getting crucial breakthroughs,” she says, outlining her role with clarity rather than clutter.

Handling pressure, she insists, is about narrowing the lens. “More focus on preparation and the process. I do not think about the outcome. Mental strength is important and staying in the present.”

From domestic grind to global stage

Ask her about turning points, and Gautam traces a path through domestic cricket, high-performance camps, and the WPL. “I made my base in domestic cricket, played a lot, did well and showed consistency. Then NCA, ZCA camps, Challenger, Zone… The main thing is WPL because there are so many high-intensity games and you compete with top players from different countries. If you do well there, you get so much confidence,” she says.

Setbacks, she adds, were as instructive as breakthroughs. “Injuries and tough phases gave me patience and discipline... just to keep doing the hard work. That has shaped my journey.”

Learning from the seniors

Within the Indian dressing room, Gautam has been an attentive student. “The senior players and coaching staff… when I see them handle pressure, I learn a lot. Their consistency has helped me. I ask them a lot of questions—it makes a big difference,” she says, having played six ODIs and one Test for India.

Eyes on the World Cup

Missing out on the last ODI World Cup due to injury still lingers, but it has sharpened her focus. “It was disappointing, but it motivated me to come back stronger. Now my focus is on staying fit. Whatever comes my way, take it and perform consistently. If I get selected, I would love to contribute in a big tournament like the T20 World Cup and emerge as an impact player,” she says.

Long-term, the brief is simple: “A reliable player in all conditions, contributing in all departments, helping the team consistently. Stay fit, keep the basics right, keep training hard every day.”

As India fine-tune combinations for the World Cup, Gautam’s arrival could not be better timed. The progression may feel complete—but for her, the real work is just beginning.

 
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / All-format, one mindset: Kashvee ready for T20I debut in SA
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.