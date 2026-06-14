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Allrounder Nitish Reddy shows he can be an attack option

Nitish Kumar Reddy transitions from specialist batter to promising allrounder, impressing with 2/31 against Afghanistan, crucial for India's 2027 WC plans.

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 09:19 pm IST
By Sanjjeev K Samyal
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Mumbai: When Nitish Kumar Reddy broke onto the international scene in 2024, he was mainly a specialist batter who scored a terrific Test hundred at Melbourne. But given the India team’s need, he realised the importance of being an allrounder and got serious about working on his bowling skills.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (C) celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi during the first ODI. (AFP)

Ahead of the ODI series against Afghanistan, which has kicked off India’s preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup, bowling coach Morne Morkel touched upon Reddy’s improvement as a bowler. Reddy lived up to expectations, taking two prized scalps in the first game at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Finding a quality pace bowling all-rounder has been on the Indian team management’s wishlist.

Reddy’s batting potential was never in doubt, and how he shapes up as a bowler is being keenly followed. The effort to improve bowling skills is showing results – he is sharper, more accurate, and has added more variations.

Reddy said after Saturday’s game: “I figured out that I am a front on bowler, and (it was about) working on the stride lengths to get quicker in the run-up. It is working. I changed my bowling action a little bit. It is coming good.

Once Gurbaz fell as the fourth wicket on the total of 142 (15.3 overs), Afghanistan lost momentum and were bowled out for 194 in 24.5 overs.

With the India bowlers coming under pressure in the middle overs, Reddy produced a fine bowling show. He struck another crucial blow, dismissing seasoned allrounder Mohammed Nabi to finish with 2/31 in four overs.

It showed Reddy can be an attacking option as well. In the previous ODI at Indore against New Zealand, Gill had used him for eight overs. With his ability to swing the ball, he is more useful in seaming conditions.

Given the 2027 ODI World Cup is in South Africa, most venues will have conditions similar to Dharamsala, where pace and bounce were on offer.

Saturday’s performance will give the team management a lot of confidence looking at Reddy as Pandya’s back-up, or if they want to play them together.

“It’s simple: I keep telling myself, as an allrounder I have to do both the jobs for my team, that’s when the team is going to be in a great position. I have to just show up when captain gives me the ball, have to show intent on the field, that’s how I see (the role) as an allrounder,” Reddy told the media after the game.

The difference Hardik Pandya has made in recent big ICC tournaments, whenever available, proves the value of a good all-rounder.

But the risk is India has been overdependent on Hardik, who comes from Baroda. Having a back-up is important and Reddy is being groomed for that vital role.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanjjeev K Samyal

Sanjjeev K Samyal heads the sports team in Mumbai and anchors HT’s cricket coverage.

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