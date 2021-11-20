‘Already thinking about next T20 WC’: Zaheer impressed with India's 'proactive move' in Ranchi

The second leg of the latest edition of the Indian Premier League played in UAE saw the rise of all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. The 26-year-old Kolkata Knight Riders player amassed 370 runs from 10 outings and with the ball he scalped three wickets.

Such was his impact that he got a call in the national team in the first T20I series after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, and while he hasn't been able to show much of his talent, there has been a buzz around Iyer with most ex-cricketers wanting the management to utilise him more.

Zaheer Khan, a member of the 2011 World Cup winning team, is the latest member to join the bandwagon and the ex-India pacer expressed happiness at the player getting a chance to bat at the number three position.

In a chat on Cricbuzz, Khan noted that the promotion in Iyer's batting order is a good sign for Indian cricket, hailing it to be a ‘proactive move’ keeping the future in retrospect.

“The move to promote Venkatesh Iyer to No.3 when the opportunity arose proves that India are already thinking about the next T20 World Cup. Had they not done something like that, then you could have said that they missed an opportunity. It was definitely a proactive move by the management keeping the future in mind,” said Khan.

After being sent in the sixth number in the series opener, Iyer was promoted to the number three position in the match played in Ranchi. However, the 26-year-old only faced 11 deliveries and finished the contest unbeaten on 12, which included two fours.

India, on the other hand, powered by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's stellar show won the contest by seven wickets and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

