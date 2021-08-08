Always believed I can take advantage if I do something different: Bumrah on 'questions' about his bowling action

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah got off to a dream start in the ongoing tour of England. Unlike his failed campaign at the WTC final against New Zealand, in which he remained wicketless, the right-arm quick outclassed the English batting line-up in both innings in an outstanding manner.

After scalping 4 wickets in the first innings, Bumrah returned stronger to bag a five-fer in the second which earned him another mention on the Trent Bridge honours board. With a total of 9 wickets in his pocket, the young speedster was one of the reasons behind putting India in a comfortable spot.

Before the start the of the game of final day, which eventually got delayed due to rain, Bumrah spoke in length about his bowling action. His unusual arm movement has been a talking point ever since he made his international debut. Many had said he won’t last long in the longest format of the game. But in reality, he is ruling the game with his own style.

“Lot of questions about my action, I was always of the belief that if I have something different I can always take advantage and keep on improving. Test matches take a lot out of your body, and for me it's always Test cricket growing up and as a youngster if someone asks me, I tell them that this is a format if you want to be recognised and gives you a lot of rewards,” Bumrah told Dinesh Karthik in a conversation for Sky Sports.

“The happiness of ODI or T20s is mostly for one day, but this will stay for long. I try to focus on my body and keep it simple. I keep all my fitness aspects in control, sleep on time and have a good diet. Sometimes when you get tired, you might end up bowling too fast and I'm trying to evolve and be more accurate,” he added.

During India’s last England tour in 2018, Bumrah had picked a five-wicket haul at this very ground in the third Test which India won by 203 runs. It was the only game the visitors had won, ultimately losing the 5-match series 1-4.