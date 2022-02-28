Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'They are going to be X-Factors for CSK': Hogg lists 2 key players for Chennai in IPL 2022; 'going to take pressure off'
cricket

'They are going to be X-Factors for CSK': Hogg lists 2 key players for Chennai in IPL 2022; 'going to take pressure off'

Ahead of IPL 2022, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg revealed two names that he feels will be the ‘X-Factors’ for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this year.
Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa named as two CSK 'X-Factors' by Brad Hogg: 'Going to take the pressure off'(IPL)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 09:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

With the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 15) slated to begin on March 26, various experts and pundits are already having a go at forming and predicting each franchise's best possible playing XIs for the first game. The latest person to jump on the bandwagon is Brad Hogg, who has put heavy importance on Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) veterans Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa.

CSK filled up all 25 available slots by the end of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction in Bengaluru. Before the bidding frenzy, they had retained MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali.

ALSO READ| 'Happy that I dismissed him, happy that he was going to retire': Ashwin recalls 'battle' against Sri Lanka great

Then, during the mega weekend, they bought back Rayudu for INR 6.75 crore and picked up Uthappa at his base price of INR 2 crore.

Former Australia spinner Hogg, while speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, said that the two senior pros are going to provide stability in the middle order.

"Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa, in the middle order are going to be the X-Factors in the CSK side. They can take the pressure off the lower order.

RELATED STORIES

“I'm also gonna go with Conway opening the batting; I think he can play a huge role and bat through the innings and do a du Plessis job. CSK did really well at the auction, and they've got a very very good balanced team. They pick a lot of younger players and hope that they come through as Gaikwad did,” he explained. 

The forthcoming CSK will kick off on March 26 with defending champions CSK taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening fixture. This time, the 10-team tournament will be played across four stadiums in Mumbai and Pune.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ambati rayudu robin uthappa chennai super kings brad hogg
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP